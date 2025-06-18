Couple gives their home a first-floor refresh

Shawn and Susan Ballinger loved their Grove City home, but after several years in the space they decided the first floor needed a facelift.

“The impetus was, ‘We’re going to live here for the foreseeable future.’ (So) we wanted to make our house a home,” Shawn says.

With that in mind, the couple partnered with remodeling company Nicholson Builders to accomplish their vision of a brighter, warmer, more functional home.

Before

Fresh and functional

“It all started with the kitchen,” Susan says.

The Ballingers originally only intended to upgrade their kitchen cabinetry and replace appliances, but the remodel quickly snowballed into much more.

“We have a downstairs bathroom and laundry room that had the same cabinetry, so we (thought we) should probably replace those at the same time,” Susan says. “Then we said, ‘We’re going to have the kitchen torn up,’ so we talked about making some improvements to our family room (too).”

By the end of the project, the Ballingers had refreshed their entire first floor.

The kitchen now boasts new, custom cabinetry with pull-out drawers inside, new appliances – including an induction cooktop and larger refrigerator – a new pantry, and upgraded countertops and lighting.

“Our family room was pretty plain,” Susan says. “We always loved that we have these big, beautiful windows, but other than that, it was kind of boring.”

In the family room, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and wall-to-wall shelving unit were installed, as well as a new TV and surround sound system. According to Doug Lugar with Nicholson Builders, these grand features transformed the plain room into a completely different space.

“Part of the design there was to put the (family room and kitchen) together in a way that brought the ceiling down a bit, just (to bring) the feeling of a little more coziness and warmth in that area,” Lugar says. “And then, you (also) have a nice view of a functional, well-equipped kitchen.”

The Ballingers also installed upgraded baseboards and trim, new ceiling fans and smart light switches, and new hardwood, scratch-resistant flooring throughout the first floor. Cohesive with their vision for the project, both the new ivory flooring and cabinets are much brighter than the espresso-colored wood that previously occupied the home.

In addition to new flooring and cabinets, the downstairs bathroom also received a new sink.

Meanwhile, the laundry room was upgraded with built-in cabinets, shoe cubbies and rich blue hues, which Susan says add a fun pop of color to the space.

After

Loving the look

Overall, the Ballingers are very pleased with all that was accomplished and appreciative of each and every crew member.

“(We) just absolutely love the way it looks. It’s so much warmer and inviting,” Susan says.

Additionally, according to Shawn, the process was exactly the experience they thought it would be.

“Nicholson set our expectations for four to five months, and it was right. It was very upfront what costs would be,” Shawn says. “They walked (us) through every little detail throughout the process and really did a lot of great work on the front end, understanding what our wants and needs were, and then executing those.”

Now, thanks to the remodel’s focus on both aesthetic upgrades and improved functionality, the Ballinger family is enjoying the best of both worlds.

“I think it was a pretty big success,” Lugar says. “I think we hit the mark on it.”

Susan enjoys the newly-functional kitchen and relaxing family room the most, while Shawn appreciates the fireplace and scratch-resistant hardwood – perfect for their pup.

“(We’re) enjoying it. It really looks very nice,” Shawn says. “When you walk in, it just feels amazing.”

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.