Info from the City of Grove City | May/June 2021

Food for Thought

Here’s some food for thought: We break bread together. In addition to its biblical reference, this expression means more than simply dining at the same table. It’s a sharing of brotherhood that fosters a meaningful connection with another individual or group.

Our community is blessed to have countless opportunities to share a meal with neighbors including many wonderful local eateries and specialty dining experiences. This includes, of course, Grove City’s love for pizza highlighted as this issue’s cover story.

The breaking bread idiom can also have a fairly literal meaning of sharing a loaf to ensure everyone is fed. This reminds me of Grove City churches offering free community meals at least once per month; and the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, Grove City Food Pantry and M.A.S.H. Pantry (for Veterans, active duty and surviving spouses) helping to provide meals and essentials for families in need.

You will read later in this issue about a young lady named Maggie who breaks bread with the community in her own way. She started a small baked goods business last spring that caught on quickly. Adapting to the needs of her patrons, she offers pick-up and delivery; and it’s clear she cares about those around her. Each of her social media posts begins with a quick caring message such as, “I hope you are all safe and warm this week.”

Here’s more food for thought: We’re all full of beans!

OK, not literally. The phrase originated in Europe in the 14th century (yes, I looked it up) to describe the energetic and lively state owners found their horses in after they were fed a meal of beans.

Maybe that energetic, “full of beans” state is our body’s way of telling us to get out and be active – to embrace fitness. Fortunately Grove City is full of fun ways to spill those beans (see what I did there?).

Whether you’re rolling along with friends and family at Skate America, enjoying a game of pickleball at Windsor Park or dancing in the streets of Town Center during our Summer Sizzle Concert Series, you’ll have a great time without realizing you’re staying fit.

Be sure to check out The Source section of this magazine to find information on the multitude of events and activities offered by Grove City Parks and Recreation for every age, ability and activity level. We’re looking forward to reestablishing some activities that were halted due to the pandemic. Spring is a great time to get out and explore our City parks and playgrounds. Take a walk along the creek in Gantz Park, drop a fishing line in Rotary Lake at Fryer Park or join in a game of tag at one of the amazing playgrounds.

We’re planning for and looking forward to The Big Splash family aquatic center and the Splash Pad at Fryer Park opening soon, giving everyone a fun opportunity to squelch the coming summer heat.

Then, there’s my personal favorite way to get out and about while staying fit – a leisurely bicycle ride along Grove City’s nearly 30 miles of paved, multiuse trails, which will soon link all corners of the city when the connection to Scioto Grove is complete. In fact, Saturdays beginning May 15 (8 a.m. to noon) I’ll be riding along those trails to the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers’ Market in Town Center to get some locally grown fruit, vegetables and fresh-baked bread.

Whether you’re looking for a way to enjoy a meal with friends and family or weighing your options for family activities, it’s certain you can find a way to go bananas in Grove City (see what I did there?).

Mayor Richard L. “Ike” Stage

Find information on all the activities and amenities mentioned here in The Source section of Discover Grove City magazine or by clicking the Parks and Recreation tab of the City’s website at www.GroveCityOhio.gov. Directly access the Remain Active & Engaged During Stay-at-Home page at bit.ly/GCHomeSource.

Development – Area Face-Lifts Attracting Food and Fitness

Planning and development in Grove City is focused on meeting the needs of our growing community while staying true to goals established in the GroveCity2050 Community Plan. Careful consideration and analysis are applied to every aspect of growth from the development of a single commercial building to citywide expansion.

A rigorous review process is essential for every proposal. For large projects, like the redevelopment of the former Kmart site, the proposed plans are studied with trained eyes from several City departments as well as the Ohio Department of Transportation and Franklin County. All collaborate in the review of each project to ensure all unique aspects of a development are considered.

Community needs were vital to the redevelopment plan for the former Kmart site prior to its introduction to City planners and Council, resulting in freshened and needed business space.

The site as it stood prior to application submittal in April 2020, was a vacant and somewhat neglected 78,029-square-foot commercial retail building within close proximity to major crossroads. Plans for the site will result in outstanding commercial curb appeal with updated and attractive building materials, parking lot reconfiguration, new signage and fresh landscaping.

The developer worked closely with surrounding businesses and property owners when considering potential tenants for the project, including completing an extensive examination of what would best fit the needs of the surrounding community, based on a variety of market studies.

Planet Fitness and ALDI grocery store are two of the committed tenants for the property. ALDI has been part of the planning process from the onset of the project, and will relocate from the smaller space it currently occupies less than one mile to the east.

As a community, we look forward to this area serving as a bustling center of activity, adding to our City’s appeal.

To learn more about this and other City Development projects, visit GroveCityOhio.gov/development and click on the “Development Projects – New and Evolving” tab.

Kyle Rauch is the Development Director for the City of Grove City.

Council Briefs: Food and fitness together?

With a food and fitness theme for this month’s Discover Grove City issue, I asked myself if maybe that is a bit contradictory? But I guess it’s a reality, as there’s a need to keep moving to stay fit as well as eat. I am definitely better at the eating part, so naturally I am excited Popeyes Louisiana Chicken finally opened in Grove City. Following its opening, we welcomed Popeyes with cars lined out to Stringtown Road in January. Blu-Willy’s reopened in Town Center after repairing damage from a fire in early 2020. Also just announced is the coming arrival of Pizza Cottage in the space previously occupied by Ruby Tuesday.

In keeping with the duo of food and fitness, ALDI grocery store and Planet Fitness are moving to the former Kmart space, providing a nice face-lift for the area and filling another vacant building in the community. Grove City’s gyms are also open during the pandemic with recommended CDC guidelines in place. This provides a nice escape from the monotony of being home all day while still staying safe and active. We were fortunate to have Grove City Fit open during these trying times, located above Lilly’s Kitchen Table on Broadway.

As the weather begins to warm, I encourage everyone to check out some of Grove City’s parks and trails. The City is proud of its 23 parks providing 459 acres of parkland and nearly 30 miles of paved multi-use paths. Scioto Grove Metro Park is beautifully located along the Scioto River featuring hiking trails, fishing, playgrounds for the kids and, most importantly, a relaxing place to get in touch with nature. Gantz Park is another good place to take the kids, walk the dog or just get some fresh air. Soon, Beulah Park will add an attractive space to the City’s park inventory with approximately 30 additional acres of parkland.

By the time this is published, I hope our community is on the downside of the pandemic, with the majority vaccinated. I suspect the mandates and rules are relaxing and life is returning to what I remember – our entire community supporting local businesses, restaurants and gyms. I might even peek into a gym or go on a hike every now and then.

Randy Holt

Council Member, Ward 2

Did You Know?

Ice cream has been served at this Broadway location for nearly 70 years.

May 29, 1953, an estimated 40 gallons of ice cream was scooped into cones throughout the three-hour free cone giveaway during the grand opening of Dunnick’s Dairy Queen. The 4362 Broadway location across from Skate America has been dishing out summer sweets to Grove City residents ever since.

Emma Dunnick and her husband Fremont, who was proprietor of Leisure Hour Pool and Billiards located above Grove City Hardware (now home to The Garden Bar and Cultivate), opened the doors of the refreshing “fast food” establishment each spring. With the exception of a four-year hiatus when they briefly sold the business to a Reynoldsburg couple, the Dunnicks operated the business in the summer and spent their winters in Florida until 1966.

Although always serving frosty treats, “fountain items” and sandwiches, the next few years saw several different owner-operators taking the reins of the store, always a favorite stop for roller-skaters leaving the rink or baseball players and fans after a hot game at Windsor Park.

Manushaqe and Bashkim Bega, owners of Mona’s Eats & Treats, now have the pleasure of continuing the tradition for another generation of residents, serving Grove City families their summer sweets and sandwiches from the same location.