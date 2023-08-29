Grove City Information | September/October 2023

Mayor’s Message – Friday Night Lights

There’s nothing like a crisp Friday evening in the fall, sitting in the stands with hundreds of “my closest friends,” cheering on my high school alma mater. Maybe it’s the excitement that springs from the first Friday night game of the season or maybe it’s something simpler.

For me, what makes it so special goes well beyond the Xs and Os of a football game. It’s connected to the heightened excitement felt when the marching band plays the school fight song, or when the crowd is led by the cheerleaders to shout that cheer we all love.

Those moments reflect a genuine community love and support for the athletes, coaches, band members and officials.

On the field and in the stands of all high school sports are the young people of the community. They are the teenagers who help us load groceries, rake our leaves in the fall, babysit and serve the meals we enjoy while eating out. Few things compare to the feeling of watching those you know work hard to accomplish their goals.

They study hard, practice with purpose and represent their school and community with pride and humility. And if the results aren’t what they hoped for on the field, they look to the stands and see their parents, friends, teachers and hundreds of supporters backing them.

Hopefully they will remember the ultimate objective of high school athletics is to have fun and enjoy these special years. Teammates and band members become lifelong friends, attend reunion parties and remember the fun they experienced – more so than the outcome of the contest.

The opportunity to support Grove City students at a varsity game is triple what it was just 20 years ago, with Central Crossing opening in 2002 and Grove City Christian debuting varsity sports in 2006. Some of these students will one day wear the uniform of their chosen college; however, right now is perhaps the most memorable time for them.

And it’s those memories that ultimately bring them back to the joy and excitement of “Friday night lights,” when we come together as a community and celebrate the tradition of high school athletics and the youth of Grove City.

Council Corner – HEIP Helps Pay for Continuing Education

There are many scholarship opportunities for Grove City residents, sponsored by The Grove City Chamber Foundation, The Community Club, Grove City Noon Lions Club and multiple other organizations.

The Grove City Higher Education Investment Program (HEIP), of which I am the Chairman, is a wonderful City-supported scholarship opportunity. Full- and part-time students attending a college or university with a presence in Grove City, including Columbus State Community College, Ohio Christian University and Ohio Dominican University, are awarded $1,000 and $500 per semester.

Skilled Trade scholarships are available to residents of Grove City who are in a registered apprenticeship program or certificate/licensure program recognized by a state regulatory agency.

Volunteer service hours are required for all HEIP and Skilled Trade scholarships, giving students the opportunity to connect with area non-profit organizations and build community support.

I encourage all students to reach out to the organizations mentioned here as well as their education advisors to understand all the financial assistance resources available.

Later this year, I will submit legislation to update the HEIP program to include any accredited university, in-person or online. This recognizes the adoption of online learning and will open the program to more residents.

For more information, go to bit.ly/gcoHEIP, or contact Clerk of Council Tami Kelly at 614-277-3065.

Randy Holt

Council Member, Ward 2

Then & Now – Mill Street

Now an abandoned roadway in historic Town Center, Mill Street once paralleled present day Grant Avenue and the Mill Street Market, formerly Grove City Farmers Exchange. The road likely dates to 1852 or earlier when Grove City was founded by William Foster Breck.

Its intersection with Columbus Harrisburg Turnpike, known today as Broadway, was not much more than a dirt driveway, yet Mill Street was an important business hub for the newly created town, serving as home for some of Grove City’s earliest businesses.

In 1850, Breck purchased a steam powered grist mill from Xavias Buckholz and moved it to his property west of the turnpike between Mill Street and Nichols Street, now Grant Avenue. Breck also operated a sawmill and sold lumber at the same location.

Other businesses soon operated in the immediate area including a hotel, restaurant, general store and hardware store. In the late 1800s, the first local newspaper, the Grove City Blade, opened an office on Mill Street.

SWCA Adult Training Hub Eclipses 100 Learners

Beyond the Preschool through grade 12 education that the South-Western City School District (SWCSD) provides families, in recent years Ohio’s sixth largest school system ventured into adult education, adding a new service to residents of Grove City and surrounding area.

In spring 2022, the district launched its Adult Training Hub program to the community at the South-Western Career Academy (SWCA) on Big Run South Road. The Adult Training Hub is an evening-based, free, credentialing program for adults and recent graduates looking to advance or change careers.

As of June 1, 2023, the Adult Training Hub served over 100 adults in the community and maintains a waiting list for many courses to train even more. Registration is prioritized by socio-economic need and the district is incredibly appreciative of how local businesses have stepped up to provide training, instructors and financial resources to support each course.

The program was initially made possible through a $125,000 State of Ohio grant, used to staff industry professionals as instructors and for a coordinator to oversee the program.

Aside from these costs, the program saw a necessity to cover additional fees and needs not provided or allocated by a state budget, grant or other funding pathway to keep the program fee-free. The City of Grove City stepped in during the spring of 2023, allocating $50,000 to the Adult Training Hub used for supplies and equipment. Additionally, Pathways Credit Union donated $5,000 in the fall of 2022 for STNA and welding courses. Without these generous donations the program would not remain cost-free for adult learners and courses would not have the materials needed to sustain programming.

This spring’s offerings included “Introduction to Welding” with 16 participants, and “Introduction to Automotive Maintenance,” educating 14 participants.

During the school day or after hours, SWCSD is proud to partner with our community to equip students past and present with the skills needed to be viable, trained applicants for the workforce of tomorrow.

Visit! The SWCSD Adult Training Hub website:

https://www.swcsdcareertech.com/adult-training-hub.html

Learn!

Online registration is available for several courses of study.

Teach!

Complete an application to become an instructor.

Grow!

Find your company’s next dedicated employee at the Adult Training Hub.