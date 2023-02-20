Grove City Information| March/April 2022

Mayor’s Message – First Pickleball Tournament in Planning Stages

Pickleball bounced into Grove City about five years ago and quickly amassed a dedicated community of players passionate about the game. I give a great deal of credit to this group of residents for encouraging and supporting the City as we embraced the sport’s rapidly growing popularity.

With their involvement, it didn’t take long for the City to open a state-of-the-art, lighted pickleball complex in Windsor Park. This spring, the Park at Beulah pickleball complex will open to the public, with seven courts, including a championship game space with spectator seating.

With some of the most premier facilities and our welcoming pickleball community of players, Grove City is the perfect location for a regional tournament. I am pleased to share we will hold the First Mayor’s Cup Pickleball Tournament this summer, August 1-6. This inaugural event is a great opportunity to share the love of a game with the love for our community.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit LifeCare Alliance, to help provide services and care that keep older adults and individuals with medical challenges living independently and safely in their own homes. As a non-profit organization, LifeCare Alliance relies on the generosity of businesses and individuals in the communities it serves to fund their nutrition and health services, home-living support and social enterprises.

Several local organizations provide financial support, such as the Grove City Cancer Thrift Shop, 3684 Garden Court, a long-time supporter of LifeCare Alliance’s Columbus Cancer Clinic. Last year they donated $73,000 – the most they have donated in their 51 years of business – thanks to the generous patrons who frequent the store.

One of the City’s annual fundraising events is the annual Mayor’s Cup Golf Outing, which over 35 years has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for LifeCare Alliance’s nutrition programs, where in 2021 alone volunteers and staff delivered a total of 1,264,815 meals to 7,194 clients.

We’re excited to add the Mayor’s Cup Pickleball Tournament to the list of fun events designed to support the vital services LifeCare Alliance provides.

While specifics are still being determined, the tournament will serve up plenty of chances to participate, donate or simply cheer on the players. In the meantime, pick your paddle, work on your dink shot and brush up on your pickleball terminology.

Council Briefs: Fondly Remembering RecSchool

My son and daughter both got married last year. Planning their wedding celebrations certainly took me on a trip down memory lane. At the risk of sounding just like my mother with a line like this, “Where in the world does the time go?!” Interestingly, not even the sifting through photos nor the speech writing inspired as much nostalgia as talking with residents about RecSchool.

Grove City’s RecSchool preschool program was the first school my children attended. I remember my firstborn wearing a confident smile as he told me I could go when I dropped him off on his first day. I remember signing my daughter up for playgroup when she was two and sitting on the floor in a circle of other parents with our little ones singing “Down on the corner at the fishy shop…” around a “pond” of brightly colored felt fish. But what I remember the most was the teachers who instilled a love of learning in my young children and the parents who became my community. I’d found my team, people who were going to link arms with me as I raised my family.

That long ago little boy and girl are now a veterinarian and a lawyer. I owe Teacher Michele, Teacher Donna, Teacher Sara, Teacher Lynn, Teacher Karen and Teacher Jennifer a debt of gratitude. What a gift it has been to watch the RecSchool program grow over the years. When the bad news came last year, the 2022 RecSchool leaders pivoted to create the preschool Nature Kids classes to fill the hole left by the hiatus. Though we collectively feel the loss of the Big Red Barn, I daresay the best is yet to come.

Watch for Grove City Parks and Recreation RecSchool updates as we move through the year!

Christine Houk

Council Member, Ward 3

Then and Now – The Original Park Street School

The first school in Grove City was built in 1853 near the corner of what is now Park Street and Arbutus Avenue. The one-room building was constructed of logs and slab boards with all the “modern conveniences” of the time. William Foster Breck and his wife, Elizabeth, deeded the land – one lot from the original 78 plotted by the founder – to the Board of Education for one cent.

In 1868, the Grove City Special School District was formed, and the following year the board of education purchased the lot adjoining the school from Elizabeth Breck for $50. As Grove City’s population rose, reaching 143 by 1870, a larger, two-room school building was erected, and the original school removed.

It didn’t take long for the second school to become crowded. In 1888, voters passed a bond issue to build a four-room brick schoolhouse, with two rooms upstairs and two down. Each room was heated with a “pot-belly” stove and drinking water was pumped from an outside well located 50 feet from the school’s door.

After purchasing the final two lots on the block for $400, the district was able to accommodate the rapidly growing attendance by constructing two additional classrooms. By 1903, the school educated 180 pupils from Grove City and surrounding areas. All 12 grades were taught in the building until 1910, when the “new” Jackson High School was completed just east on Park Street.

In 1922, the third and final section of the Park Street School was added, completing the school as it is pictured here. Water and indoor toilets were installed, the pot-belly stoves were replaced with a central steam heating system and the building was wired for electricity.

After educating nearly 18,000 students since 1853, the doors closed for good in 1964, and the building was razed.

The property between Arbutus Avenue and Third Street, is now home to Park Street Dental and Studio on Park. There is a monument located on the original lot commemorating the history of the schools, the young minds who were taught there, and the educators who led them.

The original stained-glass window and the bell that hung atop the school from 1870 to 1964, are on display at the Grove City Welcome Center and Museum, 3378 Park Street, where visitors can learn more about the history of education in Grove City and our hometown.

Development – Workforce Bolstered by Career Academy

As a community, we have an important role in supporting our business community’s workforce needs and helping workers prepare for and navigate the current labor market.

We’re capitalizing on our strong partnerships with many stakeholders, including the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce, state and local economic and workforce development boards, community-based nonprofit organizations, industry professionals and local education institutions such as the South-Western City School District.

Grove City’s workforce development efforts have yielded many benefits as we work together with our partners to help upskill the local talent pipeline. For example, COTA Plus on-demand transportation expanded its service area and hours to meet the growing needs of Grove City’s workforce. New relationships are forming between employers and educators, providing streamlined learning and training.

The South-Western Career Academy is a state-of-the-art career technical school offering courses in 14 areas, from Automotive Technology and Mobile App Development to Culinary Arts and Multi-Skilled Heath. The Academy also hosts full-service, student-run “businesses” that are open to the public, including Automotive, The Cutting Edge Salon and The Academy Grill, where their burgers have earned the distinction of back-to-back “Best Burger in Grove City” awards during the annual Chamber of Commerce Restaurant Wars.

Educators and staff at the Academy are critical partners in the pursuit of expanded specialized training opportunities to help fuel our community’s labor force. College and technical courses offered through these programs help prepare students for entry into in-demand career fields.

With the full support of Grove City’s development team, the Academy and local industry leaders maintain several successful work-based learning programs, nourishing the community’s economic well-being. There are approximately 125 students participating in multiple areas of the Workforce Program at the Academy, connecting students with local businesses eager to foster their industry-specific needs.

For more information on the South-Western Career Academy, visit swca.swcsd.us. To connect with Grove City’s Economic Development Team, contact Economic Development Manager Brittany Seebach at BSeebach@grovecityohio.gov or 614-277-3021.