Chief of Police Eric Scott strives for excellence in new role

For many, serving a community where everybody knows you could be a daunting task. For Eric Scott, however, community ties offer an advantage. He was promoted to chief of police on April 15 after more than 20 years of service in his hometown.

When he learned he received the promotion, Scott says he was excited and knew he was ready.

“It was special for my family,” Scott says. “It was sudden. It was unexpected and I was very grateful that city administration has the faith in me to put a professional organization in my hands.”

Scott was encouraged by the community’s response when his predecessor, Richard Fambro, was brought to Grove City to lead the force.

“Watching how our community loved going to him and brought him into the fold immediately just proves that Grove City has great, tremendous people,” he says.

He said he knew right away that Fambro was a good leader, and that the community would take to him quickly.

Scott’s colleagues anticipate the community to react in the same way to the leadership change.

Scott says he strives for excellence in every facet of his work, and that begins with getting out into the community and learning how the division can best serve the people.

“We can think, from a police division, what our community wants. But when you’re interacting with them and you’re hearing from them, it is validating the next steps that you need to take as a police officer to best serve the people,” he says.

Sir Robert Peel, who established the London Metropolitan Police Force in 1829 and is now known as the father of modern policing, wrote nine policing principles, which adorn Scott’s office wall.

Peel’s writing has helped Scott understand that a police division’s purpose is to serve, not to

punish or antagonize. Any lack of respect or understanding for one’s community deteriorates an officer’s ability to help the public and act in a community’s best interests.

“When they’re telling us about the speeding problem on their street, it’s no longer, ‘The police are picking on people,’” he says. “No. The police are out there addressing an issue that is important to the people that live there to keep their streets safe.”

Scott took his first position as a reserve officer in 1998 and joined the force full-time in 1999.

“I grew up around law enforcement officers. My dad was friends with a lot of Grove City police officers and we’d go fishing with them and I’d hear stories,” he says. “My dad encouraged me to do a ride-along and I just thought, ‘This is what I want to do.’”

The Grove City Division of Police has always had an exceptionally high approval rating, and Scott looks to uphold the standard of excellence he inherits. He learned early through his experiences in the division that there are always new ways to improve.

“The pursuit of excellence, … it’s exhausting. And that’s a good problem to have,” Scott says. “Because we are constantly analyzing, how can we get better? How can we serve our people? And pushing to be the very best. That is ingrained in our culture. Our peers will call us out if we’re taking shortcuts or missteps. … How would you want your family member treated in the same situation?”

For Scott, this question hits close to home. He has three children, Jake, Aiden and Molly. His oldest, Jake, is graduating from Capital University this year with a nursing degree. His younger two are both current students in the South-Western City School District.

He says it is not always easy to work around his busy lifestyle, but he says his wife, Lisa, has made it all possible for him when he gets the call.

“She’s been a tremendous support,” he says. “She’s the one who makes it possible for me to do the things that I do. … I’ve never had to put work on hold because she’s the support system at home and she’s got it under control.”

Scott is always ready at a moment’s notice, and he is quick to dive deeply into his work. When he is away, however, his favorite hobby is attending car shows.

“(Grove City) just feels like my hometown,” he says. “It’s grown tremendously as I’ve aged in this town. I’ve never left Grove City and or moved out of Grove City – not even for a temporary period of time. And it just still feels like my hometown and that is probably its charm. It feels small even though it’s not.”

