CEO of Mid-Ohio Food Collective Matt Habash to retire after 42 years of serving the community

Expand Steve Nichol Habash with his wife, Kim

For 42 years, Matt Habash has worked toward one goal: Expanding the Mid-Ohio Food Collective (MOFC) by tackling the root issues behind hunger in order to solve the problem rather than combat it. While the mission isn’t complete, Habash’s passion, commitment and willingness to try is helping feed thousands of people across 20 counties in Ohio, along with educating other food collectives across the country.

As he approaches his retirement as MOFC’s president and CEO, he reflects on the strong team he’s built and the breakthroughs he’s led in the food banking industry.

Raised to care

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Growing up in eastern Ohio, Habash witnessed the selflessness of his parents and learned the importance of taking care of those around him. His mother cooked meals for students at his grade school, while his father was forming the first women’s basketball league at their community center.

After graduating from Xavier University in 1978, Habash joined the team at St. Stephen’s Community House (now the Greater Columbus Community House), doing youth work and eventually leading its food bank. He says that, at the time, community hunger was beginning to change and grow, and the concept of food banking was just starting to take off. Watching that change taught him many lessons.

“What I learned very early from (former Director) John Maloney at St. Stephen’s was: Don’t judge, just help,” Habash says. “It’s your neighbor. It’s your friends. It’s the kids your kids go to school with… How do we just help, not create a situation where we’re judging you?”

In April of 1980, MOFC was first opened as Operation Feed, later known as the Mid-Ohio Food Bank. Within a few years of its establishment, Habash became a member of the board, and after six months, was asked to temporarily fill the CEO position. Three months later, in June 1984, he was hired full-time and has stayed with the organization ever since.

More than a food bank

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After stepping into the role of CEO, Habash was determined to make a change from the very beginning.

“You’re not going to ‘food bank’ your way out of hunger…You may end a herd of hunger for the two, three, four, five days’ worth of food that they’re getting, but you didn’t end the reasons why they were hungry,” Habash says.

To shift their focus, Habash and his team rebranded to the Mid-Ohio Food Collective to better describe what they do as a food bank, farm, “farmacy,” kitchen and market.

“Mid-Ohio took a leadership role in something that will eventually influence everybody,” says long-time business partner Roy Clark, executive director of the NNEMAP Food Pantry in Columbus. “I think (Habash has) been pretty influential on feeding America.”

Under Habash’s leadership, MOFC has conducted research to pinpoint what members of the community want and need, focusing on customer centricity. They provide healthy produce and recipes, expanded market hours and establish connections to other resources such as blood pressure checks. In addition, they’ve developed technologies that track where customers are living to assess areas with the highest demand.

During his time at the MOFC, Habash has accomplished all of this and so much more, including using his compassion and communication skills to educate others and end the stigma surrounding food assistance, says Clark.

“When you talk to Matt, you almost feel like you’re talking to a professor. He’s got a way of putting situations into a different light,” Clark says.

It takes a village

Expand Steve Nichol Habash addresses the community regarding SNAP benefits and food access.

When Habash first started, his team consisted of six people. Since then, it has grown to 170, but the number of helping hands goes way beyond that. In 2025, MOFC had help from 16,584 volunteers, saving the organization $3 million.

“I think the thing that I’m most proud of has been the amazing team that I’ve had here from the very beginning,” says Habash. “We’ve had a great group of folks, and I have, I think, the strongest (non-profit) team anywhere, let alone food banks. (They are) just really good, passionate people who have come in, brought their skill sets and brought their ideas.”

Now, as he approaches his retirement, Habash says he is going back to his roots with the opening of MOFC’s new Eastland Prosperity Center at the end of the year. The new center is five times bigger than MOFC’s current largest market, and will serve more than 100,000 people from Eastland and surrounding areas. Habash is excited about the growth potential the center will bring by connecting an even wider population to its resources, such as help applying for SNAP and other programs, a total healthcare center and workforce training. Learn more about what the center will offer at www.mofc.org.

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R&R

Expand Steve Nichol Habash with his granddaughters Ellie and Josie

Habash will continue his work at MOFC until a new CEO is appointed.

Once retired, he is excited to spend more time with his family and friends, including his three granddaughters – helping teach the oldest to drive and watching them play soccer and run track. He also loves to golf, so Habash will spend lots of time at sporting events.

He and his wife, Kim Dorniden-Habash, also plan to travel with their Irish doodle, Finn.

While he won’t be working at the MOFC anymore, he still plans to volunteer whenever he can. He says that he’s already told their farm to expect him to visit so he can learn all about the bees.

As he heads into his next chapter, Habash’s parting wish for the MOFC is this:

“I would hope someday it does go out of business – that we really do solve (the) big challenges that we have in this country for the folks that are struggling. But until it does, this kind of organization will be there. And (I will do) whatever I can do to help support it.”

Ellie Keehn is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.