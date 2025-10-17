Central Crossing junior balances school, color guard and horseback riding

Central Crossing High School junior Gracie Bush has perfected the art of balance. A straight-A student, Bush splits her time between color guard, winter guard and training with her horse, Luminosity.

Whether she’s performing underneath Friday night lights, or riding in the show ring, Bush has become an exemplar of dedication and poise that has earned her recognition beyond Grove City.

Heart, horses and hard work

Now one of her most prominent passions, Bush’s fascination with horses developed at an early age.

“Ever since I was little, I always had a thing for horses,” she says. “For the longest time, I’d ask my mom for one. Eventually, she got me into a barn and I took riding lessons.”

By age 13, Bush was riding for the Interscholastic Equestrian Association, and at that time, had already shown several Standardbreds, Morgans and Quarter Horses, according to her mother, Jessica Bush. It wasn’t until 2021 that she and Luminosity crossed paths.

A successful racing horse for 11 years, Luminosity’s time to retire had come after a right hind suspensory injury. Coincidentally, Jessica’s cousins worked as caretakers for Luminosity’s trainer at the time – Ron Burke – and ultimately, connected Bush with the handsome stallion.

Jessica says it was love at first sight. After a year of healing, Luminosity was ready to train again – this time, with Bush.

“I feel like I got lucky with him. He’s such a smart and wonderful horse, and picks up on things very quickly,” Bush says.

Today, Luminosity and Bush spend their time traveling to compete in major events, such as the Kentucky Horse Park, Equine Affaire and BreyerFest – earning consistent ribbons thanks to Luminosity’s adaptability and calm temperament.

The duo also participates in breed demos, showcasing the versatility of the Standardbred, even after retirement.

“We like to show people there’s more to them than just racing,” says Bush.

Beyond her passion for advocation, Bush’s favorite part about working with Luminosity lies in the bond she’s built with him.

“I really enjoy the companionship aspect,” she says. “(And) he’s very much a goofball. My favorite memory with him was when we did our first-ever show… He acted like a natural and it was a blast.”

Flags, friends and Friday nights

Outside of spending three to four hours every other day training with her horse, you can catch Bush accompanying her school’s marching band and performing under Friday night lights as a member of the color guard team.

During the off-season, Bush participates in winter guard – the indoor version of color guard – staying busy all year round.

Although Bush was hesitant to give color guard a try her freshman year, she’s glad she gave into a friend’s encouragement.

“The people around me and the friends I built through it, I’m very glad I did it,” Bush says.

Balance, passion and possibility

Despite Bush’s busy itinerary, she says both working with horses and participating in color guard have taught her valuable lessons.

“I’ve learned that, the hard work you put into (things), it really pays off. The results will show,” she says.

Full schedule aside, Bush stays on top of her schoolwork and extracurriculars by sticking to a strict routine and creating lots of lists. She takes advantage of her time after school to get as much work done as possible before any evening activities.

On the rare occasion she isn’t working with Luminosity or performing with the color guard, Bush also enjoys reading and writing, particularly dystopian fiction.

Looking ahead, Bush says she most definitely aspires to continue working with horses and has her eyes set on attending either The Ohio State University, or a college in New Jersey so she can be close to the National Standardbred Horse Show hosted annually at the Horse Park of New Jersey.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.