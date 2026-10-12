Central Crossing High School’s NJROTC’s flag retirement program honors veterans

Expand South Western City Schools Retired flag donation box

Drive for a couple of minutes around Grove City and you are sure to see a few American flags. Waving high on flag poles in front of schools, perched at the doors of homes and decorating businesses and street poles on holidays, the stars and stripes are a regular sight. But what happens when a flag comes to the end of its usable life?

The responsibility to properly collect and care for these flags is one that Central Crossing High School’s (CCHS) Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) takes very seriously. With more than 100 flags placed in the school’s donation box every year, the cadets create one-of-a-kind keepsakes for the families of deceased veterans and ensure the proper retirement of the flags.

Respectful retirement

Expand South Western City Schools CCHS NJROTC Flag Retirement Ceremony

When a flag is donated at CCHS, it is collected by the cadets who then carefully cut out one of its stars. The star is laminated into a card with a special message of appreciation and condolences to the family of a deceased veteran. The flag is then properly folded before being donated along with the card to a local funeral home.

“We go very in depth with how we treat the flag,” says senior Shyann Polizzi, Cadet Lieutenant and Cadet Public Affairs Officer. “Even though it’s about to be retired, we always fold it properly and take care of it.”

While the flags accompany the deceased veteran through the cremation process, the cards are given to the families as a tangible and meaningful way for them to feel connected to their loved one and to honor their service.

“(The cadets have) taken ownership of it pretty well,” says retired U.S. Marine Corp Master Sergeant Benjamin Woods, who has served as CCHS’s Naval Science Instructor for the past four years.

Retiring after 20 years of service, Woods first got involved with the NJROTC and the flag retirement programs through his son. While flag donations and retirement ceremonies are national programs, the cards used at CCHS are a combination Woods made of pre-existing certificates and U.S. Flag Code.

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Beyond the flags

CCHS’s NJROTC program has approximately 100 participants – a melting pot of everything the school has to offer, Woods says.

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Aside from the flag retirement program, the cadets participate in a number of community service opportunities such as assisting in events for veterans’ organizations and helping clean up the stadium on the campus of The Ohio State University after football games. For the past three years, they have also hosted the color guard for the National Veterans Memorial and Museum’s Carry the Load event.

The cadets also have the opportunity to participate in various associated teams including academic, air rifle, athletic, drill/color guard, cyber patriot, drone, orienteering and VEX robotics. In March of 2026, CCHS’s orienteering team attended nationals.

“Our instructors put in a lot of time and effort with our events. Not just our time, but their time out of school. They’re really supportive of us,” says senior Evan Jewett, Cadet Lieutenant Commander and Cadet Operations Officer.

Honor and sacrifice

Every Memorial Day, the NJROTC cadets participate in a flag retirement ceremony at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 4044. The ceremony, attended by the public, consists of a proper folding and burning of a retired flag to honor all that the flag symbolizes alongside the service and sacrifices of those in the military.

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“We put a lot of effort into these ceremonies. I think they mean a lot to both the unit and the veterans that we host them for,” says senior Devien Harp, Cadet Lieutenant Commander and Cadet Executive Officer.

The ceremonies are often emotional for the veterans who attend. Senior Kiree Smith, Cadet Master Chief Petty Officer and Cadet Command Master Chief, shares that many veterans tear up during the ceremonies.

They are also impactful for the cadets. Many have family members who served in the military and many cadets – including Harp, Jewett and Smith – intend to enlist after graduation.

“It shows that, in the military, you always want to honor those who came before you, and respect those who are still here and try to guide and lead the ones that are coming up behind you,” says Woods.

Abby Van Voorhis is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.