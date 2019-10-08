Carter Stedtefeld is giving back in every way possible

Carter Stedtefeld starts his day like any other high school student: he wakes up for school, drops off his younger brother, goes to class, eats lunch and waits for the final bell. But after class lets out, Stedtefeld heads in multiple directions.

In addition to playing school soccer and golf, service is a huge part of his life. From student council to volunteering in the community and other groups, this Grove City Christian School senior is always busy.

“I started serving my community when I joined student council in the sixth grade,” Stedtefeld says. “Ever since, I have made sure to go out and serve other people.”

Stedtefeld is also a member of National Honor Society and stays involved with his church, Buckeye Christian Church, which has rooted his sense of service even more.

“You have to make sure you are giving back to your community and you are watching out for each other,” he says. “I believe a strong community can make anywhere a great place to live.”

His family has had a huge impact on Stedtefeld and the way he views community and service. His father is a firefighter paramedic and his mother is a teacher. And since Stedtefeld is close with his family, he plans to stay close post-graduation and hopes to attend The Ohio State University on a pre-medicine track.

“I’m not completely sure what I want to specialize in at this point, but I know I want to study medicine because I’m super interested in science; but also because that’s another good way to give back to your community, by taking care of people who need your help,” he says.

Believe it or not, Stedtefeld wants to do even more before going off to college.

“I wish I was able to serve a little more of the community outside of school,” he says. “There have been times when some friends and I will go out and just volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House or StoryPoint Senior Living. Doing something like that is just really cool and unique. I just want everyone to feel the love no matter where they are in their life.”

Stedtefeld can feel overwhelmed, though. He says it’s easy to get burned out, so he reminds himself about the benefit of his service work and does reflective thinking to stay grounded and focused.

In all that he’s done, Stedtefeld advises those younger than him to try as much as they can while the option is still available.

“Sometimes it is hard to see past our own desires, but it just gives you this feeling that cannot be beat,” he says. “Try new things, even if it is just one time. That one time can make a difference.”

