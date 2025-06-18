Care tips for your dog this summer

As Grove City dog owners enjoy the summer season, must consider new health factors to consider for their pets.

Allergens

The same common allergens that affect humans also affect dogs, including pollen, mold and mildew. When dogs suffer from allergies, they often scratch or bite their skin, and sometimes, experience fur loss, reddening of the ears and eyes as well as strained breathing.

If you or your pet are hit with allergy symptoms, it is recommended to bathe or use a wipe or moist cloth to clean any allergens from fur and paws after being outside. Machine or hand-washing bedding and plush toys once a week using a heated-dry function can also help eliminate allergens.

Use hypoallergenic shampoo and veterinarian-approved moisturizers to treat your dogs’ symptoms. If your dog needs more intensive treatment, talk with a veterinarian about anti-inflammatory steroids, an antihistamine treatment or allergy shots.

Heat

While outside, watch out for common signs of dehydration including panting, thickened saliva, exhaustion and dry gums and noses. Flat-faced, overweight, ill and older dogs are particularly susceptible to the heat.

If a dog is breathing heavily or rapidly, stumbling or drooling excessively, heatstroke may be setting in. It is also important to pay attention to the color of their tongue and gums as they should be pink, not bright red, white or blue.

Dogs can suffer from heatstroke when left in cars.

“Even if you crack the windows, even if you park your car in the shade, it’s never a good idea to leave your dog in a car,” says Laura Advent, chief medical officer at Columbus Humane. “(The inside of a car) can go up 20 degrees in just 10 minutes.”

Contrary to common belief, shaving a dog’s fur won’t prevent heatstroke because its coat actually helps prevent overheating. However, you can buy gear, such as cooling vests and pads, to keep your pet cool. Filling a kiddie pool with water and ice cubes or hooking up a sprinkler is also a fun way to cool off your pup.

You may be surprised to hear that, like humans, dogs can get sunburned. Fur partially protects dogs from the sun, but sunscreen protects them more substantially. However not all sunscreen is the same so make sure to use a pet-safe product.

Poisons, diseases and anxieties

For dog owners who love to garden, it is important to responsibly choose what to plant in their gardens. For example, when dogs ingest chrysanthemums it can lead to vomiting, diarrhea and other unpleasant symptoms.

Herbicides, insecticides and fertilizers irritate dogs’ skin and cause more severe issues if ingested. Keep dogs away from areas chemically treated less than 48 hours prior. If you need to treat your lawn, consider organic, pet-friendly products when possible.

With barbecue season underway, dog owners may want to brush up on the common barbecue foods that are poisonous to dogs.

Burgers, sausage and even ketchup can contain onion, which is very harmful to dogs. Fatty foods and alcohol can make dogs very sick, and other foods such as corncobs and racks of ribs can obstruct their airways.

Parties, get-togethers, fireworks and festivals can be a source of anxiety for dogs.

“While it seems like it would be really fun to have your pet along, it may not be so fun for them,” says Advent. “So we recommend keeping them at home to keep them safe.”

Grace Heberling is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.