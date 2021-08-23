Calendar | Grove City | Sept./Oct. 2021

Sept. 1

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop

Fridays, 4-9 p.m.

Sept. 3

Sept. 17

Oct. 1

Oct. 15

Oct. 29

Historic Grove City Town Center, Broadway and Park Street

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Sept. 4, 11 & 18

Grove City Area Chamber Farmers’ Market

8 a.m.-noon

Grove City Town Center

www.gcchamber.org

Sept. 6

Last Day of the Season at The Big Splash

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Big Splash Family Aquatics Center, 2831 Southwest Blvd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sept. 6

Last Day of the season at the Splash Pad

Noon-8 p.m.

Grove City Splash Pad, 3600 Discovery Dr.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sept. 11

9/11 Memorial Service

8:30 a.m.

Jackson Township Fire Station 204, 4900 Buckeye Pkwy.

centennial.legion.org/ohio/post164

Sept. 11

Heart of Grove City Car Show

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Do you have an event you would like to submit? Send details and photos to bklein@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Sept. 17-19

42nd Annual Arts in the Alley

Friday, 5-9 p.m.

Parade, Saturday, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

www.gcchamber.org

Grove City Community Club Fall Harvest Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sept. 25

Oct. 2

Oct. 9

Oct. 16

Grove City Town Center

www.grovecitycommunityclub.org

Sept. 25

SWFCHS Open House

2-4 p.m.

Century Village, 4185 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Oct. 1

Prepare to Care

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Evans Center, 4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Oct. 2

Community Shredding Day

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Park Street Intermediate School, 3205 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Oct. 2

SWACO Household Hazardous Waste Collection

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Oct. 2-3

Autumn Adventures

Watch for updates

Various Grove City locations

www.grovecityohio.gov

Oct. 3

Old-Time Harvest Day

Noon-4 p.m.

Century Village, 4185 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Oct. 3

K-9 Rescue Dog Walk/Run

10:30 a.m.

Breck Community Park, 3005 Demorest Rd.

www.raceroster.com

Oct. 6

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Oct. 6

WE:LEAD Women’s Business Forum

7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Aladdin Shrine Center, 1801 Gateway Cir.

www.gcchamber.org

Oct. 15

Chamber Foundation Fundraiser

6:30-10 p.m.

Aladdin Shrine Center, 1801 Gateway Cir.

www.gcchamber.org

Oct. 28

Beggars’ Night

6-8 p.m.

Throughout Grove City

www.grovecityohio.gov

Oct. 30

Boo Off Broadway

1:30-2 p.m. Costume Parade, George Edge Music Park on Broadway

2-4 p.m. Grove City Town Center Promenade

www.gcchamber.org

Don’t miss the Grove City Minion Hunt during October.

www.grovecityohio.gov