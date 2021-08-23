Calendar | Grove City | Sept./Oct. 2021

Sept. 1
American Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m.
Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave.
Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop
Fridays, 4-9 p.m.
- Sept. 3
- Sept. 17
- Oct. 1
- Oct. 15
- Oct. 29
Historic Grove City Town Center, Broadway and Park Street
Sept. 4, 11 & 18
Grove City Area Chamber Farmers’ Market
8 a.m.-noon
Grove City Town Center
Sept. 6
Last Day of the Season at The Big Splash
11 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Big Splash Family Aquatics Center, 2831 Southwest Blvd.
Sept. 6
Last Day of the season at the Splash Pad
Noon-8 p.m.
Grove City Splash Pad, 3600 Discovery Dr.
Sept. 11
9/11 Memorial Service
8:30 a.m.
Jackson Township Fire Station 204, 4900 Buckeye Pkwy.
centennial.legion.org/ohio/post164
Sept. 11
Heart of Grove City Car Show
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Grove City Town Center
Sept. 17-19
42nd Annual Arts in the Alley
Friday, 5-9 p.m.
Parade, Saturday, 9:30 a.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Grove City Town Center
Grove City Community Club Fall Harvest Market
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Sept. 25
- Oct. 2
- Oct. 9
- Oct. 16
Grove City Town Center
www.grovecitycommunityclub.org
Sept. 25
SWFCHS Open House
2-4 p.m.
Century Village, 4185 Orders Rd.
Oct. 1
Prepare to Care
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Evans Center, 4330 Dudley Ave.
Oct. 2
Community Shredding Day
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Park Street Intermediate School, 3205 Park St.
Oct. 2
SWACO Household Hazardous Waste Collection
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave.
Oct. 2-3
Autumn Adventures
Watch for updates
Various Grove City locations
Oct. 3
Old-Time Harvest Day
Noon-4 p.m.
Century Village, 4185 Orders Rd.
Oct. 3
K-9 Rescue Dog Walk/Run
10:30 a.m.
Breck Community Park, 3005 Demorest Rd.
Oct. 6
American Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m.
Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave.
Oct. 6
WE:LEAD Women’s Business Forum
7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Aladdin Shrine Center, 1801 Gateway Cir.
Oct. 15
Chamber Foundation Fundraiser
6:30-10 p.m.
Aladdin Shrine Center, 1801 Gateway Cir.
Oct. 28
Beggars’ Night
6-8 p.m.
Throughout Grove City
Oct. 30
Boo Off Broadway
1:30-2 p.m. Costume Parade, George Edge Music Park on Broadway
2-4 p.m. Grove City Town Center Promenade
Don’t miss the Grove City Minion Hunt during October.