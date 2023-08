Discover Grove City Calendar | September/October 2023

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Fridays, noon-6 p.m.

Sept. 1, 15

Oct. 6, 20

Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

Heart of Grove City Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop

Fridays, 4-9 p.m.

Sept. 1, 15, 29

Oct. 13, 27

Town Center

Broadway and Park Street

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Sept. 1

2023 All-Ohio Model T Jamboree Car Show

4-9 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Sept. 1

Mill Street Historical Marker Dedication

5 p.m.

Grove City Library

Columbus Street, west of Broadway

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sept. 1

Summer Sizzle Concert Series – These Guys Live

7-8:30 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sept. 1-2

Beulah Park and Grove City Library 100th Anniversary

Grove City Library

3359 Broadway

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sept. 1-Oct. 31

Grove City Pumpkin Trek & Pizza Trek

Visit Grove City

3995 Broadway

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

Sept. 2, 9

Grove City Chamber Farmers’ Market

8 a.m.-noon

Town Center

3444 Park St.

www.gcchamber.org

Sept. 9

Heart of Grove City & C-Town Cruisers Car, Truck & Bike Show

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Sept. 11

9/11 Memorial Service

8:30 a.m.

Jackson Township Fire Station 204

4900 Buckeye Pkwy.

centennial.legion.org/ohio/post164

Sept. 13

Paws on the Plaza

6-8 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sept. 15

Evans Center Health Fair

9 a.m.-noon

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sept. 15-17

Arts in the Alley

Parade 9:30 a.m. Saturday

Grove City Town Center

www.gcchamber.org

Sept. 16

Meet the Artists during Arts in the Alley

10 a.m.-noon

Visit Grove City

3995 Broadway

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

Sept. 22-Oct. 8

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time

Little Theatre Off Broadway

3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

Sept. 23

Shredding Day

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Park Street Intermediate School

3205 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sept. 23

SWACO Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sept. 23, 30; Oct. 7

Grove City Community Club Fall Harvest Market

9 a.m.-noon

Grove City Town Center

3444 Park St.

www.grovecitycommunityclub.org

Sept. 23

Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House

2-4 p.m.

Century Village

4185 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sept. 29-Oct. 31

Minion Hunt

Grove City Town Center

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sept. 29-Oct. 1

Autumn Adventures

Throughout Grove City

www.grovecityohio.gov

Sept. 30

PrideFest 2023, Grove City Pride

1-5 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.prideingc.org

Sept. 30

Plein Air | Art in the Garden

9 a.m.

Gardens at Gantz Farm

2255 Home Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Oct. 1

Old-Time Harvest Day

Noon-4 p.m.

Century Village at Fryer Park

4185 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Oct. 8

5k Rescue Dog Walk/Run

10:30 a.m.

Breck Community Park

3005 Demorest Rd.

www.tedberryevents.com

Oct. 20

Chamber Foundation Fundraiser

6:30-10:30 p.m.

Aladdin Shrine Center

1801 Gateway Cr.

www.business.gcchamber.org

Oct. 21

Evans Center Fall Craft Bazaar

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Oct. 27

Gus “Squashcarver” Smithhisler Pumpkin Carver

1-7 p.m.

Visit Grove City

3995 Broadway

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

Oct. 28

Boo Off Broadway

Noon-4 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.gcchamber.org

Oct. 31

Beggars’ Night

6-8 p.m.

Throughout Grove City

www.grovecityohio.gov