Grove City Calendar | November/December 2021

Nov. 1, 15, Dec. 6, 20
City Council Meetings
7 p.m. City Hall, 4035 Broadway
Nov. 2
Election Day Luncheon
11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Grove City Community Club,3397 Civic Pl.
www.grovecitycommunityclub.org
Nov. 2, Dec. 7
Planning Commission Meetings
1:30 p.m.
City Hall, 4035 Broadway
Nov. 3
American Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m.
Kingston Center,3226 Kingston Ave.
Nov. 5
The Blessing USA Tour with Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes
7-9 p.m.
Grove City Church of the Nazarene, 4770 Hoover Rd.
Nov. 6-8
Virtual Performance of The Further Adventures of Nick Danger: Third Eye
8 p.m. Friday and Saturday,
3 p.m. Sunday
Virtual
Nov. 11
Veterans Day Ceremony
11 a.m.
Town Center Park, 3387 Park St.
Nov. 11
Rob Adams at Zassy’s
7 p.m.
Zassy’s Taproom, 3940 Broadway
Nov. 13-14
Grove City High School Band Fall Bazaar
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday,
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Grove City High School, 4665 Hoover Rd.
Nov. 14, 16
South-Western Educational Foundation Benefit Concerts
7 p.m.
Central Crossing High School, 4500 Big Run South Rd.
Nov. 21
The Grove City Chamber Singers: Sing On!
3:30 p.m.
Grove City United Methodist Church, 2684 Columbus St.
www.gcchambersingers.wixsite.com/gcchambersingers
Nov. 24
Chamber 101 ‘Next Steps’
8-9 a.m.
Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce, 4069 Broadway
Nov. 25
Thanksgiving Wattle 5K
8:30 a.m.
1270 Lamplighter Dr.
Dec. 3
American Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m.
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.
Dec. 3 & 4
Mistletoe Market
5-9 p.m. Friday,
9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday
Grove City Town Center
3378 Park St.
Dec. 3
Grove City Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
7 p.m.
Grove City Town Center
3378 Park St.
Dec. 4
Grove City Christmas Celebration
Noon-4 p.m.
Grove City Town Center
Dec. 4
Grove City Community Winds Christmas Concert
11 a.m.
Grove City High School Auditorium
4665 Hoover Rd.
Dec. 4
Historic Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open Houses
Noon-4 p.m.
Century Village, 4185 Orders Rd.
Grant-Sawyer Home, 4124 Haughn Rd.
Grove City Museum, 3378 Park St.
Dec. 5
Cram the Cruiser Toy Drive
1-4 p.m.
Grove City United Methodist Church
2684 Columbus St.
Dec. 17
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Noon-6 p.m.
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.