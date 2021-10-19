Grove City Calendar | November/December 2021

Veterans Day ceremony, Mistletoe Market and more

Nov. 1, 15, Dec. 6, 20

City Council Meetings

7 p.m. City Hall, 4035 Broadway

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Nov. 2

Election Day Luncheon

11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Grove City Community Club,3397 Civic Pl.

www.grovecitycommunityclub.org

Nov. 2, Dec. 7

Planning Commission Meetings

1:30 p.m.

City Hall, 4035 Broadway

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Nov. 3

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

Kingston Center,3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

Nov. 5

The Blessing USA Tour with Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes

7-9 p.m.

Grove City Church of the Nazarene, 4770 Hoover Rd.

www.karijobe.com

Nov. 6-8

Virtual Performance of The Further Adventures of Nick Danger: Third Eye

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday,

3 p.m. Sunday

Virtual

www.ltob.org

Nov. 11

Veterans Day Ceremony

11 a.m.

Town Center Park, 3387 Park St.

www.americanlegionoh164.com

Nov. 11

Rob Adams at Zassy’s

7 p.m.

Zassy’s Taproom, 3940 Broadway

www.zassystaproom.com

Nov. 13-14

Grove City High School Band Fall Bazaar

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday,

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Grove City High School, 4665 Hoover Rd.

www.gchsbands.org

Nov. 14, 16

South-Western Educational Foundation Benefit Concerts

7 p.m.

Central Crossing High School, 4500 Big Run South Rd.

www.swcsef.org

Nov. 21

The Grove City Chamber Singers: Sing On!

3:30 p.m.

Grove City United Methodist Church, 2684 Columbus St.

www.gcchambersingers.wixsite.com/gcchambersingers

Nov. 24

Chamber 101 ‘Next Steps’

8-9 a.m.

Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce, 4069 Broadway

www.gcchamber.org

Nov. 25

Thanksgiving Wattle 5K

8:30 a.m.

1270 Lamplighter Dr.

www.thanksgivingwattle.com

Dec. 3

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

Dec. 3 & 4

Mistletoe Market

5-9 p.m. Friday,

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday

Grove City Town Center

3378 Park St.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Dec. 3

Grove City Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

7 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

3378 Park St.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Dec. 4

Grove City Christmas Celebration

Noon-4 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Dec. 4

Grove City Community Winds Christmas Concert

11 a.m.

Grove City High School Auditorium

4665 Hoover Rd.

www.facebook.com/GCCWinds

Dec. 4

Historic Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open Houses

Noon-4 p.m.

Century Village, 4185 Orders Rd.

Grant-Sawyer Home, 4124 Haughn Rd.

Grove City Museum, 3378 Park St.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Dec. 5

Cram the Cruiser Toy Drive

1-4 p.m.

Grove City United Methodist Church

2684 Columbus St.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Dec. 17

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Noon-6 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org