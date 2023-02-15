Discover Grove City Calendar | March/April 2023

March 2

Grove City High School Winter Band Concert

7-9 p.m.

Grove City High School

4665 Hoover Rd.

www.gchsbands.org

March 3, 17; April 7, 21

American Red Cross Blood Drive

3-6 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

March 4, April 1

Grove City Lodge Community Breakfast

8-10 a.m.

Grove City Masonic Lodge No. 689

3558 Park St.

www.grovecity689.org

March 10-26

Little Theatre Off Broadway presents Murder Inn

Little Theatre Off Broadway

3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

March 17

IRISH UP! St. Paddy’s Day Celebration

5-7 p.m.

Grove City Brewing Company

3946 Broadway

www.gcrotaryoh.com

March 18

Gardens at Gantz Farm Symposium

8:30 a.m.

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.facebook.com/gardensatgantzfarm

March 20-24

Spring Break

South-Western City School District

March 23

CeCe Winans Concert

7-9 p.m.

The Naz Church

4770 Hoover Rd.

www.thenaz.church

March 25

Flower Pot Painting

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Visit Grove City

3995 Broadway

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

April 1

Visit Grove City Easter Egg Hunt

10-12 a.m.

Century Village at Fryer Park

4185 Orders Rd.

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

April 1

Easter Bunny Breakfast

The Naz Church

4770 Hoover Rd.

www.thenaz.church

April 4

Grove City Rotary Club 1st Thursday Hop Taft’s Brewporium

6:30-8 p.m.

Taft’s Brewporium

440 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.gcrotaryoh.com

April 7, 10

No School – Grove City School District

April 9

Easter services at Grove City area churches

April 16

Spring Bazaar & Paint Party

Noon-4 p.m.

American Legion 164

3363 McDowell Rd.

www.facebook.com/HostessSipandShop

April 16

Chris Tomlin

7-9 p.m.

The Naz Church

4770 Hoover Rd.

www.thenaz.church

April 21-May 7

Little Theatre Off Broadway presents The Drowsy Chaperone

Little Theatre Off Broadway

3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

April 22

Operation Medicine Drop

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Jackson Township Fire Department

3650 Hoover Rd.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

April 22

EcoFest

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

April 25

Alice in Wonderland Tea Party

4-6 p.m.

Visit Grove City

3995 Broadway

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

April 28

Friday Night Grand Slam

6-9 p.m.

Windsor Park

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

April 29

Opening Day for Youth Baseball

Wall of Fame Inductions

9 a.m.

Windsor Park

www.GroveCityOhio.gov