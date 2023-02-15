Discover Grove City Calendar | March/April 2023

March 2
Grove City High School Winter Band Concert
7-9 p.m.
Grove City High School
4665 Hoover Rd.
March 3, 17; April 7, 21
American Red Cross Blood Drive
3-6 p.m.
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.
March 4, April 1
Grove City Lodge Community Breakfast
8-10 a.m.
Grove City Masonic Lodge No. 689
3558 Park St.
March 10-26
Little Theatre Off Broadway presents Murder Inn
Little Theatre Off Broadway
3981 Broadway
March 17
IRISH UP! St. Paddy’s Day Celebration
5-7 p.m.
Grove City Brewing Company
3946 Broadway
March 18
Gardens at Gantz Farm Symposium
8:30 a.m.
Evans Center
4330 Dudley Ave.
www.facebook.com/gardensatgantzfarm
March 20-24
Spring Break
South-Western City School District
March 23
CeCe Winans Concert
7-9 p.m.
The Naz Church
4770 Hoover Rd.
March 25
Flower Pot Painting
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Visit Grove City
3995 Broadway
April 1
Visit Grove City Easter Egg Hunt
10-12 a.m.
Century Village at Fryer Park
4185 Orders Rd.
April 1
Easter Bunny Breakfast
The Naz Church
4770 Hoover Rd.
April 4
Grove City Rotary Club 1st Thursday Hop Taft’s Brewporium
6:30-8 p.m.
Taft’s Brewporium
440 W. Broad St., Columbus
April 7, 10
No School – Grove City School District
April 9
Easter services at Grove City area churches
April 16
Spring Bazaar & Paint Party
Noon-4 p.m.
American Legion 164
3363 McDowell Rd.
www.facebook.com/HostessSipandShop
April 16
Chris Tomlin
7-9 p.m.
The Naz Church
4770 Hoover Rd.
April 21-May 7
Little Theatre Off Broadway presents The Drowsy Chaperone
Little Theatre Off Broadway
3981 Broadway
April 22
Operation Medicine Drop
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Jackson Township Fire Department
3650 Hoover Rd.
April 22
EcoFest
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Town Center Park
3359 Park St.
April 25
Alice in Wonderland Tea Party
4-6 p.m.
Visit Grove City
3995 Broadway
April 28
Friday Night Grand Slam
6-9 p.m.
Windsor Park
April 29
Opening Day for Youth Baseball
Wall of Fame Inductions
9 a.m.
Windsor Park