Discover Grove City Calendar | July/August 2023

GCACC Farmers Market

Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon.

Grove City’s Historic Town Center

3444 Park St.

www.gcchamber.org

Grove City Summer Sizzle Concert Series

Every other Friday, 7-8:30 p.m.

Town Center Park

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

July 7 – Whiskey Would

July 21 – 50 Steps Up

Aug. 4 – Lee Gantt Band

Aug. 18 – The Conspiracy Band

Grove City Community Outdoor Movie Nights

Wednesdays, 8 p.m.

The Naz

4770 Hoover Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

July 5 – Coco

July 12 – Ghostbusters (original)

July 19 – Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

July 26 – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

July 1

2023 Heart of Grove City & C-Town Cruisers Car Show

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Town Center Park

3378 Park St.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

July 4

Firecracker 5K

7:30-11 a.m.

Pinnacle Golf Club

1500 Pinnacle Club Dr.

www.runsignup.com

July 4

Grove City Independence Day Fireworks

9:45-10:30 p.m.

Murfin Memorial Fields

4570 Haughn Rd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

July 7, 21; Aug. 4, 18

Red Cross Blood Drive

Noon-6 p.m.

The Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

July 7, 21, 28; Aug. 4, 18

Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop

4-9 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

3359 Park St.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

July 8

Meet the Author – Kat Wexler Which Way to the Beach

10 a.m.-noon

Visit Grove City

3995 Broadway, Ste. 100

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

July 10

2023 Chamber Open

9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Hickory Hills Golf Club

3344 Georgesville-Wrightsville Rd.

www.gcchamber.org

July 12, Aug. 9

Paws on the Plaza

6-8 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

July 15

Tacos and Tequila

1-10 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

3359 Park St.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

July 22, Aug. 26

Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House

2-4 p.m.

Century Village

4185 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohhistory.org

July 28

GCHS Alumni Time Capsule Drop

4-8 p.m.

Visit Grove City

3995 Broadway, Ste.100

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

July 28

Homecoming Celebration featuring The Menus

6-10 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

3359 Park St.

www.grovecityohio.gov

July 29-30

Grove City High School Alumni Softball Tournament

www.grovecityalumnitournament.com

Aug. 3-8

Flags for Heroes

Henceroth Park

2075 Mallow Ln.

www.grovecity.gov

Aug. 4-5

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Festival

5-11 p.m.

3730 Broadway

www.ourladygc.org

Aug. 4-8

Purple Heart Ceremony

Henceroth Park

2075 Mallow Ln.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Aug. 11-12

Inaugural Mayor’s Cup Pickleball Tournament

The Park at Beulah

3811 Southwest Blvd.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Aug. 12

Bourbon & Spirits Festival

1-10 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

3359 Park St.

www.heartofgrovecity.org

August 18

Back to School Party

4-8 p.m.

Visit Grove City

3995 Broadway, Ste. 100

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

Aug. 21

National Senior Citizens Day & Senior Resource Expo

9 a.m.-noon

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Aug. 21

SWCSD First Day of School Grades 4-12

www.swcsd.us

Aug. 21-23

SWCSD First Day of School Grades K-3

Aug. 21: Last names A-G

Aug. 22: Last names H-O

Aug. 23: Last names P-Z