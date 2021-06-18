Calendar | Grove City | July/Aug. 2021

Events subject to change. Consult websites for details and updates.

July 1-31

Parks and Recreation Month

Watch for updates

GroveCityOhio.gov

× Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop Fridays, 4-9 p.m. Historic Grove City Town Center Broadway and Park Street www.heartofgrovecity.org July 9

July 30

Aug. 6

Aug. 20

Sept. 3

Sept. 24

Oct. 1

Oct. 8

Oct. 29

July 2

Grove City Independence Day Fireworks

9:50 p.m.

Grove City High School

4665 Hoover Rd.

GroveCityOhio.gov

July 6

Evans Center Reopening

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

4330 Dudley Ave.

GroveCityOhio.gov

July 10

Heart of Grove City Car Show

2-7 p.m.

Historic Grove City Town Center

www.heartofgrovecity.org

July 11-13

Camp Naz Vacation Bible School

6-8:15 p.m.

4770 Hoover Rd.

www.thenaz.church/vbs

July 12

2021 Chamber Open

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hickory Hills Golf Club

3344 Georgesville-Wrightsville Rd.

www.gcchamber.org

July 17

Tacos & Tequila

4-9 p.m.

Historic Grove City Town Center

www.heartofgrovecity.org

× 2021 Grove City Community Outdoor Movie Nights schedule: Wednesdays, 8 p.m. The Naz Church 4770 Hoover Rd. www.GroveCityOhio.gov July 7: Star Wars: The Force Awakens (PG)

July 14: D2: Mighty Ducks (PG)

July 21: Toy Story I (PG)

July 28: Mary Poppins Returns (PG)

July 23-24

Grove City High School Alumni Softball Tournament

Multiple locations

www.grovecityalumnitournament.com

July 24

Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House

2-4 p.m.

Century Village at Fryer Park

4185 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohhistory.org

Aug. 6-9

Purple Heart Weekend

Henceroth Park, Purple Heart Memorial Walk

2075 Mallow Ln.

GroveCityOhio.gov

Aug. 7

Trinity United Methodist Church Rummage Sale

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

4850 Haughn Rd.

August 8-10

Camp Naz Vacation Bible School

6-8:15 p.m.

4770 Hoover Rd.

www.thenaz.church/vbs

Aug. 14

EcoFest

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

3359 Park St.

www.ecofest.grovecityohio.gov

Picasa

Aug. 14

Bike with Mayor Ike

9 a.m.

3359 Park St.

GroveCityOhio.gov

Aug. 14

Bourbon Tasting

3-10 p.m.

3359 Park St.

www.heartofgrovecity.org/bourbontasting

Aug. 28

Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House

2-4 p.m.

Century Village at Fryer Park

4185 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohhistory.org

Through Sept. 11

Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers’ Market

Every Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

Historic Grove City Town Center

3444 Park St. in the Promenade

www.gcchamber.org

× 2021 Summer Sizzle Concert Series Fridays, 7-8:30 p.m. Park Street and Arbutus Avenue www.GroveCityOhio.gov July 9, Rezes-Hall Band, classic rock

July 16, Lords of Literature,classic rock

July 30, The Usual Suspects, pop and blues

Aug. 6, The Conspiracy Band, R&B, rock and jazz

Aug. 13, Marquis 66, classic rock

Do you have an event you would like to submit? Send details and photos to bklein@cityscenemediagroup.com.