Calendar | Grove City | July/Aug. 2021

Events subject to change. Consult websites for details and updates.
July 1-31
Parks and Recreation Month
Watch for updates
July 2
Grove City Independence Day Fireworks
9:50 p.m.
Grove City High School
4665 Hoover Rd.
July 6
Evans Center Reopening
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
4330 Dudley Ave.
July 10
Heart of Grove City Car Show
2-7 p.m.
Historic Grove City Town Center
July 11-13
Camp Naz Vacation Bible School
6-8:15 p.m.
4770 Hoover Rd.
July 12
2021 Chamber Open
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Hickory Hills Golf Club
3344 Georgesville-Wrightsville Rd.
July 17
Tacos & Tequila
4-9 p.m.
Historic Grove City Town Center
July 23-24
Grove City High School Alumni Softball Tournament
Multiple locations
www.grovecityalumnitournament.com
July 24
Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House
2-4 p.m.
Century Village at Fryer Park
4185 Orders Rd.
Aug. 6-9
Purple Heart Weekend
Henceroth Park, Purple Heart Memorial Walk
2075 Mallow Ln.
Aug. 7
Trinity United Methodist Church Rummage Sale
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
4850 Haughn Rd.
August 8-10
Camp Naz Vacation Bible School
6-8:15 p.m.
4770 Hoover Rd.
Aug. 14
EcoFest
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
3359 Park St.
Aug. 14
Bike with Mayor Ike
9 a.m.
3359 Park St.
Aug. 14
Bourbon Tasting
3-10 p.m.
3359 Park St.
www.heartofgrovecity.org/bourbontasting
Aug. 28
Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House
2-4 p.m.
Century Village at Fryer Park
4185 Orders Rd.
Through Sept. 11
Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers’ Market
Every Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon
Historic Grove City Town Center
3444 Park St. in the Promenade
