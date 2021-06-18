cal2.jpg

Calendar | Grove City | July/Aug. 2021

Fourth of July celebrations, food truck fest and more

Events subject to change. Consult websites for details and updates.

July 1-31

Parks and Recreation Month

Watch for updates

GroveCityOhio.gov

July 2

Grove City Independence Day Fireworks

9:50 p.m.

Grove City High School

4665 Hoover Rd.

GroveCityOhio.gov

July 6

Evans Center Reopening

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

4330 Dudley Ave.

GroveCityOhio.gov

July 10

Heart of Grove City Car Show

2-7 p.m.

Historic Grove City Town Center

www.heartofgrovecity.org

July 11-13

Camp Naz Vacation Bible School

6-8:15 p.m.

4770 Hoover Rd.

www.thenaz.church/vbs

July 12

2021 Chamber Open

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hickory Hills Golf Club

3344 Georgesville-Wrightsville Rd.

www.gcchamber.org

July 17

Tacos & Tequila

4-9 p.m.

Historic Grove City Town Center

www.heartofgrovecity.org

July 23-24

Grove City High School Alumni Softball Tournament

Multiple locations

www.grovecityalumnitournament.com

July 24

Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House

2-4 p.m.

Century Village at Fryer Park

4185 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohhistory.org

Aug. 6-9

Purple Heart Weekend

Henceroth Park, Purple Heart Memorial Walk

2075 Mallow Ln.

GroveCityOhio.gov

Aug. 7

Trinity United Methodist Church Rummage Sale

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

4850 Haughn Rd.

August 8-10

Camp Naz Vacation Bible School

6-8:15 p.m.

4770 Hoover Rd.

www.thenaz.church/vbs

Aug. 14

EcoFest

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

3359 Park St.

www.ecofest.grovecityohio.gov

Aug. 14

Bike with Mayor Ike

9 a.m.

3359 Park St.

GroveCityOhio.gov

Aug. 14

Bourbon Tasting

3-10 p.m.

3359 Park St.

www.heartofgrovecity.org/bourbontasting

Aug. 28

Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House

2-4 p.m.

Century Village at Fryer Park

4185 Orders Rd.

www.grovecityohhistory.org

Through Sept. 11

Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers’ Market

Every Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

Historic Grove City Town Center

3444 Park St. in the Promenade

www.gcchamber.org

Do you have an event you would like to submit? Send details and photos to bklein@cityscenemediagroup.com.