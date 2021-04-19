Calendar | Grove City | May/June 2021

Events subject to change. Consult websites for details and updates.
May 1
Grove City Shredding Day
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Park Street Intermediate School
3205 Park St.
May 1
Opening Day for Youth Baseball
9 a.m.
Windsor Park
4408/4414 Broadway
May 5
American Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m.
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.
May 8
Herb, Perennial, Landscape Plant & Tree Sale
8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Gardens at Gantz Farm
2255 Home Rd.
May 14, 28, June 11, 25
Heart of Grove City Food Truck Festival & Shop Hop
4-9 p.m.
Heart of Grove City
May 10
Mayor’s Cup Golf Outing
9 a.m.
Pinnacle Golf Club
1500 Pinnacle Club Dr.
May 15-Sept. 18
Grove City Chamber Farmers’ Market
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon
Grove City Town Center
May 21, 28
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Noon-6 p.m.
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.
May 29
The Big Splash Opens
11 a.m.
The Big Splash
2831 Southwest Blvd.
May 29
Splash Pad at Fryer Park Opens
Hours TBD
3899 Orders Rd.
May 31
Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony
11 a.m.
Grove City Town Center
June 2
American Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m.
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.
June 11
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Noon-6 p.m.
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.
June 18-19
Heart of Grove City Wine and Arts Festival
5-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday
Heart of Grove City
Fryer Flicks on the Hill
Wednesdays
The Naz
4770 Hoover Rd.
Stay tuned for movie dates and event details.
Summer Sizzle Concert Series
Fridays, 7-8:30 p.m.
George Edge Music Park on Broadway, Grove City Town Center
- June 25, Lee Gantt Band, Country rock
- July 9, Rezes-Hall Band, Classic rock
- July 16, Lords of Literature, Classic rock
- July 30, The Usual Suspects, Pop & Blues
- Aug. 6, The Conspiracy Band, R&B, rock and jazz
- Aug. 13, Marquis 66, Classic rock
Dinosaur Island opens May 28.
