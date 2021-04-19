Calendar | Grove City | May/June 2021

Events subject to change. Consult websites for details and updates.

May 1

Grove City Shredding Day

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Park Street Intermediate School

3205 Park St.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

May 1

Opening Day for Youth Baseball

9 a.m.

Windsor Park

4408/4414 Broadway

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

May 5

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

May 8

Herb, Perennial, Landscape Plant & Tree Sale

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Gardens at Gantz Farm

2255 Home Rd.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

May 14, 28, June 11, 25

Heart of Grove City Food Truck Festival & Shop Hop

4-9 p.m.

Heart of Grove City

www.heartofgrovecity.org

May 10

Mayor’s Cup Golf Outing

9 a.m.

Pinnacle Golf Club

1500 Pinnacle Club Dr.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

May 15-Sept. 18

Grove City Chamber Farmers’ Market

Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon

Grove City Town Center

www.gcchamber.org

May 21, 28

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Noon-6 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

May 29

The Big Splash Opens

11 a.m.

The Big Splash

2831 Southwest Blvd.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

May 29

Splash Pad at Fryer Park Opens

Hours TBD

3899 Orders Rd.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

May 31

Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony

11 a.m.

Grove City Town Center

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

June 2

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

June 11

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Noon-6 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

June 18-19

Heart of Grove City Wine and Arts Festival

5-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday

Heart of Grove City

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Fryer Flicks on the Hill

Wednesdays

The Naz

4770 Hoover Rd.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Stay tuned for movie dates and event details.

Summer Sizzle Concert Series

Fridays, 7-8:30 p.m.

George Edge Music Park on Broadway, Grove City Town Center

June 25, Lee Gantt Band, Country rock

July 9, Rezes-Hall Band, Classic rock

July 16, Lords of Literature, Classic rock

July 30, The Usual Suspects, Pop & Blues

Aug. 6, The Conspiracy Band, R&B, rock and jazz

Aug. 13, Marquis 66, Classic rock

Come face-to-face with sea lions at Adventure Cove. Safe, family fun all summer long at the Columbus Zoo. Dinosaur Island opens May 28. For more information go to www.columbuszoo.org.

Do you have an event you would like to submit? Send details and photos to bklein@cityscenemediagroup.com.