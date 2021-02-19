Calendar | Grove City | March/April 2021

March 1-April 5
Grove City Bunny Hunt
Find 14 bunnies hidden throughout Grove City Town Center in the 2021 Grove City Bunny Hunt. Participants and businesses are encouraged to share their Bunny Hunt photos and adventures using hashtag #gcbunnyhunt.
March 3
American Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m.
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.
March 12
American Red Cross Blood Drive
12-6 p.m.
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.
March 15-April 15
Best of the ‘Bus Voting
March 20
Virtual Gardens at Gantz Farm Symposium
8:30 a.m.
www.facebook.com/gardensatgantzfarm
March 26
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Noon-6 p.m.
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.
April 1-April 30
Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Taste of Grove City & Business Expo
Join chamber area restaurants and businesses for theme weeks during the month of April. Watch the chamber website for details.
April 4
Easter Service
9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Church of The Nazarene
4700 Hoover Rd.
April 7
American Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m.
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.
April 9
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Noon-6 p.m.
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.
April 24
Operation Medicine Drop
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Jackson Township Fire Department
3650 Hoover Rd.
April 30
American Red Cross Blood Drive
12-6 p.m.
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.
May 1
Shredding Day
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Park Street Intermediate School
3205 Park St.
May 1
Opening Day for Youth Baseball
9 a.m.
Windsor Park
