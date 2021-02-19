Calendar | Grove City | March/April 2021

March 1-April 5

Grove City Bunny Hunt

Find 14 bunnies hidden throughout Grove City Town Center in the 2021 Grove City Bunny Hunt. Participants and businesses are encouraged to share their Bunny Hunt photos and adventures using hashtag #gcbunnyhunt.

GroveCityOhio.gov

March 3

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

March 12

American Red Cross Blood Drive

12-6 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

March 15-April 15

Best of the ‘Bus Voting

www.cityscenecolumbus.org

March 20

Virtual Gardens at Gantz Farm Symposium

8:30 a.m.

www.facebook.com/gardensatgantzfarm

March 26

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Noon-6 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

April 1-April 30

Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Taste of Grove City & Business Expo

Join chamber area restaurants and businesses for theme weeks during the month of April. Watch the chamber website for details.

www.gcchamber.org

April 4

Easter Service

9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Church of The Nazarene

4700 Hoover Rd.

www.thenaz.church

April 7

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

April 9

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Noon-6 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

April 24

Operation Medicine Drop

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Jackson Township Fire Department

3650 Hoover Rd.

GroveCityOhio.gov

April 30

American Red Cross Blood Drive

12-6 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

May 1

Shredding Day

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Park Street Intermediate School

3205 Park St.

GroveCityOhio.gov

May 1

Opening Day for Youth Baseball

9 a.m.

Windsor Park

GroveCityOhio.gov

