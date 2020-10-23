Calendar | Grove City | November/December 2020

Events subject to change due to health concerns. Consult websites for details and updates.

Nov. 3

Election Day Luncheon

11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Grove City Community Club

3397 Civic Pl.

www.grovecitycommunityclub.org

Nov. 5

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

Nov. 11

Veterans Day Ceremony

11 a.m.

Henceforth Park

2075 Mallow Lane

www.americanlegionoh164.com

Nov. 14-15

Grove City School Band Fall Craft & Gift Bazaar

Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Grove City High School

4665 Hoover Rd.

www.gchsbands.org

Nov. 14-Dec. 31

Arts in the Alley Home Edition

9:30 a.m.-noon

Virtual

www.gcchamber.org

Nov. 26

Thanksgiving Wattle 5K

9 a.m.

Lamplighter Drive

www.thanksgivingwattle.com

Dec. 2

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

The 2020 Grove City Christmas events are going virtual. Watch for updates on the Grove City website, GroveCityOhio.gov.

From Monday, Nov. 9 to Saturday, Dec. 6 residents can register for the Firefighters for Kids and the White Christmas food programs. Those in need of Christmas gift help for children 12 and under or food for families at Christmas, can register online.

Firefighters for Kids Registration: http://bit.ly/JTff4f20

White Christmas Food Registration: http://bit.ly/WhiteC20

All documentation must be uploaded into the registration form as photo or PDF. For those without computer access, in-person Firefighters for Kids registration, is 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at 3650 Hoover Road, Grove City. White Christmas in-person registration is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 30 to Friday, Dec. 4. All in-person registrants must follow social distancing guidelines. A face covering or mask is required.

Do you have an event you would like to submit? Send details and photos to bklein@cityscenemediagroup.com.

