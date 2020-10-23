Calendar | Grove City | November/December 2020

Events subject to change due to health concerns. Consult websites for details and updates.
Nov. 3
Election Day Luncheon
11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Grove City Community Club
3397 Civic Pl.
www.grovecitycommunityclub.org
Nov. 5
American Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m.
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.
Nov. 11
Veterans Day Ceremony
11 a.m.
Henceforth Park
2075 Mallow Lane
Nov. 14-15
Grove City School Band Fall Craft & Gift Bazaar
Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Grove City High School
4665 Hoover Rd.
Nov. 14-Dec. 31
Arts in the Alley Home Edition
9:30 a.m.-noon
Virtual
Nov. 26
Thanksgiving Wattle 5K
9 a.m.
Lamplighter Drive
Dec. 2
American Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m.
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.
The 2020 Grove City Christmas events are going virtual. Watch for updates on the Grove City website, GroveCityOhio.gov.
From Monday, Nov. 9 to Saturday, Dec. 6 residents can register for the Firefighters for Kids and the White Christmas food programs. Those in need of Christmas gift help for children 12 and under or food for families at Christmas, can register online.
Firefighters for Kids Registration: http://bit.ly/JTff4f20
White Christmas Food Registration: http://bit.ly/WhiteC20
All documentation must be uploaded into the registration form as photo or PDF. For those without computer access, in-person Firefighters for Kids registration, is 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at 3650 Hoover Road, Grove City. White Christmas in-person registration is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 30 to Friday, Dec. 4. All in-person registrants must follow social distancing guidelines. A face covering or mask is required.
Do you have an event you would like to submit? Send details and photos to bklein@cityscenemediagroup.com.
Calendar of Events Sponsored by Franklin County Banking Center. www.VCNBfamily.com