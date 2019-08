Calendar | Grove City | September/October 2019

Sept. 2

Last Day of the Season at The Big Splash

11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

The Big Splash Family Aquatic Center

2831 Southwest Blvd.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Sept. 4 and Oct. 2

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Sept. 7

Grove City Chamber of Commerce Farmers’ Market

8 a.m.-noon

Historic Grove City Town Center

www.gcchamber.org

Sept. 7

JT Hillier Live

7:30-10:30 p.m.

Grove City Brewing Company

3946 Broadway

www.facebook.com/pg/grovecitybrewery

Sept. 11

Patriot Day Ceremony

8:30 a.m.

Jackson Township Fire Station 204

4900 Buckeye Pkwy.

www.facebook.com/alpost164

Sept. 20

Innervision Live

7:30-10:30 p.m.

Grove City Brewing Company

3946 Broadway

www.facebook.com/pg/grovecitybrewery

Sept. 21-22

40th Annual Arts in the Alley

10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday;

Parade Saturday, 9:30 a.m.

Grove City Town Center

www.gcchamber.org

Sept. 21

Grant-Sawyer Home Open House

1-5 p.m.

4126 Haughn Rd.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Sept. 21

Grove City Band Invitational

6 p.m.

Grove City High School

4665 Hoover Rd.

gchs.swcsd.us

Sept. 28

Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House

2-4 p.m.

Century Village at Fryer Park

4185 Orders Rd.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Sept. 28

Jackson Township Fall Cleanup

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Jackson Township Administration Building

3756 Hoover Rd.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Sept. 28

SWACO Household Hazardous Waste Collection

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Sept. 28, Oct. 5 and Oct. 12

Grove City Community Club Fall Harvest Market

9 a.m.-1p.m.

Grove City Town Center

https://www.grovecitycommunityclub.org/

Sept. 28-29

Olde Hayfield Fall Barn Sale

9 a.m., Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday;

The Olde Hayfield

4515 Grove City Rd.

www.visitgrovecityoh.com

Sept. 28

Heart of Grove City Smoked Meats Festival

1-9 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Sept. 28 and Oct. 26

Heart of Grove City Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop

4-9 p.m.

Historic Grove City Town Center

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Oct.5

Grove City Oktoberfest

Noon-10 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

www.gcrotaryoh.com

Oct. 6

Old-Time Harvest Day

1-5 p.m.

Century Village at Fryer Park

4185 Orders Rd.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Oct. 6

5K Rescue Dog Walk/Run

Registration 10:30 a.m.; race starts at 11 a.m.

Breck Park

3005 Demorest Rd.

www.raceroster.com

Oct. 11

Medicare Fair

9 a.m.-noon

Evans Center

4330 Dudley Ave.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Oct. 17

Community Club Fall Card Party

11:30 a.m.

Grove City Community Club

www.grovecitycommunityclub.org

Oct. 19

Heart of Grove City Chocolate Walk

4-9 p.m.

Historic Grove City Town Center

Broadway and Park Street

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Oct. 19

In-A-Jam Live

7:30-10:30 p.m.

Grove City Brewing Company

3946 Broadway

www.facebook.com/pg/grovecitybrewery

Oct. 31

Boo Off Broadway and Beggars’ Night

6-8 p.m.

Historic Grove City Town Center

www.GroveCityOhio.gov