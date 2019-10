Calendar | Grove City | November/December 2019

Nov. 1

Mark Reinhart and RMT Live

8-11:45 p.m.

Plank’s on Broadway, 4022 Broadway

www.grovecityohiobarandrestaurant.com

Nov. 2

Holiday Craft Bazaar

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Evans Center, 4330 Dudley Ave.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Nov. 2

JT Hillier Live

7:30 p.m.

Grove City Brewing Company, 3946 Broadway

www.grovecitybrewery.com

Nov. 5

Election Day Luncheon

11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Grove City Community Club, 3397 Civic Pl.

www.grovecitycommunityclub.org

Nov. 6

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

Nov. 6

Merry Marketplace

5-9 p.m.

Pinnacle Golf Club, 1500 Pinnacle Club Dr.

www.pinnaclegc.com

Nov. 8-24

The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical

Fridays & Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays, 3 p.m.; Thursdays 7:30 p.m.

Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

Nov. 9-10

Grove City School Band Fall Craft & Gift Bazaar

Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Grove City High School, 4665 Hoover Rd.

gchs.swcsd.us

Nov. 11

Veterans Day Ceremony

11 a.m.

Grove City Museum & Welcome Center, 3378 Park St.

www.americanlegionoh164.com

Nov. 12

S.A.L.T. Meeting

Second Tuesdays (no meeting in December)

1 p.m.

Evans Center, 4330 Dudley Ave.

police.grovecityohio.gov

Nov. 17

The Grove City Chamber Singers presents Celebrate

3:30 p.m.

Grove City United Methodist Church, 2684 Columbus St.

gcchambersingers.wixsite.com

Nov. 23

Christmas on the Farm

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Olde Hayfield, 4515 Grove City Rd.

www.facebook.com/theoldehayfield

Nov. 28

Thanksgiving Wattle 5K

9 a.m.

Lamplighter Drive

www.thanksgivingwattle.com

Nov. 30

Samuel Harness Live

7:30 p.m.

Grove City Brewing Company, 3946 Broadway

www.grovecitybrewery.com

Dec. 3-5

Showstoppers Acting Group presents Showstoppers Seasonal Follies

Tuesday, 1 p.m.; Wednesday, 1 & 7 p.m.; Thursday, 1 p.m.

Evans Center, 4330 Dudley Ave.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Dec. 4

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

Kingston Center, 3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

Dec. 7

Grove City Christmas Celebration

5-8 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Dec. 7

Mistletoe Market

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

www.heartofgrovecity.org

Dec. 7

Historic Southwest Franklin County Historical Society Open House & Christmas Tour

1-5 p.m.

Century Village, 4185 Orders Rd.

Grant-Sawyer Home, 4126 Haughn Rd.

Grove City Museum, 3378 Park St.

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Dec. 7

Christmas Parade

7 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

www.GroveCityOhio.gov

Dec. 15

Secret Santa Shop

TBD

The Farm Table on 62, 3956 Broadway

thefarmtableon62.com

Dec. 28

Just Angelo Live

Grove City Brewing Company, 3946 Broadway

www.grovecitybrewery.com

Grove City Community Winds

www.gcwinds.org

Nov. 11

Veterans Day Concert

7 p.m.

Teays Valley East Middle School, 655 Viking Way, Ashville

Nov. 14

South-Western Education Foundation Concert

7 p.m.

Central Crossing High School, 4500 Big Run South Rd.

Dec. 7

Annual Christmas Concert

11 a.m.-noon

Grove City High School, 4665 Hoover Rd.

Southwest Public Libraries

www.swpl.org

Nov. 16

Local Authors’ Expo

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Grove City Library, meeting room A, 3959 Broadway

Dec. 2

An Evening with Rick Steves

7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Dec. 7 (Tentative)

Signs of Christmas

TBD

Grove City Library, 3959 Broadway