Calendar | Grove City | March/April 2019

March 4

Night of Fine Arts

7 p.m.

Grove City Christian School

4700 Hoover Rd.

www.grovecitychristian.org

March 6

Third Annual Harlem Wizards Tournament

6 p.m.

Grove City Rotary Club

Grove City High School

4665 Hoover Rd.

www.gcrotaryoh.org

March 7

American Red Cross Blood Drive

1-7 p.m.

Kingston Center

3226 Kingston Ave.

www.redcrossblood.org

March 7

Orchestra Showcase

7 p.m.

Brookpark Middle School

2803 Southwest Blvd.

bms.swcsd.us

March 7-April 25

Fraternal Order of Eagles

Second and fourth Thursdays, 7 p.m.

Golden Corral

2005 Stringtown Road

www.foe.com

March 8-24

Little Theatre Off Broadway presents Cabaret

Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays, 3 p.m.; Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. on second and third weeks

Little Theatre Off Broadway

3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

March 13

Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Taste of Grove City & Business Expo

6-8 p.m.

South-Western Career Academy

4750 Big Run South Rd.

www.gcchamber.org

March 19

PTA Council Reflections Awards

7 p.m.

Pleasant View Middle School

7255 Kropp Rd.

pvms.swcsd.us

March 22

F3 (Family, Food & Fellowship)

5-8 p.m.

Grove City Church of the Nazarene

4770 Hoover Rd

www.henaz.church

March 23

Grove City Lions 8th Annual Spring Craft Beer Fest

2-6 p.m.

Grove City Lions

1801 Gateway Circle

www.ohiolions.org

March 25-29

Spring Break

gchs.swcsd.us

April 6

Success Beyond Classroom Pasta Dinner Fundraiser

4-7 p.m.

Central Crossing High School

4500 Big Run South Rd.

gchs.swcsd.us

April 5-7

Central Crossing High School Theatre presents Catch Me If You Can

April 5-6, 7 p.m., April 6-7, 2 p.m.

4500 Big Run South Rd.

gchs.swcsd.us

April 13

Easter Community Celebration

Time and other details TBD

Grove City Church of the Nazarene

4770 Hoover Rd

www.henaz.church

April 20-21

Easter Weekend

Saturday, 6 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Grove City Church of the Nazarene

4770 Hoover Rd

www.henaz.church

April 21

Grove City United Methodist Church Easter

8:30 and 11 a.m. (traditional)

9:30 and 11 a.m.

2684 Columbus St.

www.purpledoorchurch.com

April 21

Bethel Lutheran Church Easter

8:45 and 11:15 a.m.

4501 Hoover Rd.

www.bethel-lutheran.org

April 23

PTA Council Outstanding Educator Awards

7 p.m.

Grove City High School

4665 Hoover Rd.

gchs.swcsd.us

April 26-May 12

Little Theatre Off Broadway presents It’s Only A Play

Second and third Thursdays, 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays, 3 p.m.

Little Theatre Off Broadway

3981 Broadway

www.ltob.org

April 27

Operation Medicine Drop

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Jackson Township Fire Department

3650 Hoover Rd.

GroveCityOhio.gov

Grove City Library

3959 Broadway, www.swpl.org

Through April 25

Baby Storytime (Ages 4-24 months)

Mondays, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 10 & 11 a.m.

Through April 25

Toddler Storytime (Ages 2-3)

Wednesdays, 10 & 11 a.m.; Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.

Through April 25

Preschool Storytime (Ages 4-6)

Mondays, 10:30 a.m.; Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m.