Calendar | Grove City | March/April 2019

March 4
Night of Fine Arts
7 p.m.
Grove City Christian School
4700 Hoover Rd.
March 6
Third Annual Harlem Wizards Tournament
6 p.m.
Grove City Rotary Club
Grove City High School
4665 Hoover Rd.
March 7
American Red Cross Blood Drive
1-7 p.m.
Kingston Center
3226 Kingston Ave.
March 7
Orchestra Showcase
7 p.m.
Brookpark Middle School
2803 Southwest Blvd.
March 7-April 25
Fraternal Order of Eagles
Second and fourth Thursdays, 7 p.m.
Golden Corral
2005 Stringtown Road
March 8-24
Little Theatre Off Broadway presents Cabaret
Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays, 3 p.m.; Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. on second and third weeks
Little Theatre Off Broadway
3981 Broadway
March 13
Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Taste of Grove City & Business Expo
6-8 p.m.
South-Western Career Academy
4750 Big Run South Rd.
March 19
PTA Council Reflections Awards
7 p.m.
Pleasant View Middle School
7255 Kropp Rd.
March 22
F3 (Family, Food & Fellowship)
5-8 p.m.
Grove City Church of the Nazarene
4770 Hoover Rd
March 23
Grove City Lions 8th Annual Spring Craft Beer Fest
2-6 p.m.
Grove City Lions
1801 Gateway Circle
March 25-29
Spring Break
April 6
Success Beyond Classroom Pasta Dinner Fundraiser
4-7 p.m.
Central Crossing High School
4500 Big Run South Rd.
April 5-7
Central Crossing High School Theatre presents Catch Me If You Can
April 5-6, 7 p.m., April 6-7, 2 p.m.
4500 Big Run South Rd.
April 13
Easter Community Celebration
Time and other details TBD
Grove City Church of the Nazarene
4770 Hoover Rd
April 20-21
Easter Weekend
Saturday, 6 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
Grove City Church of the Nazarene
4770 Hoover Rd
April 21
Grove City United Methodist Church Easter
8:30 and 11 a.m. (traditional)
9:30 and 11 a.m.
2684 Columbus St.
April 21
Bethel Lutheran Church Easter
8:45 and 11:15 a.m.
4501 Hoover Rd.
April 23
PTA Council Outstanding Educator Awards
7 p.m.
Grove City High School
4665 Hoover Rd.
April 26-May 12
Little Theatre Off Broadway presents It’s Only A Play
Second and third Thursdays, 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays, 3 p.m.
Little Theatre Off Broadway
3981 Broadway
April 27
Operation Medicine Drop
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Jackson Township Fire Department
3650 Hoover Rd.
Grove City Library
3959 Broadway, www.swpl.org
- Through April 25
Baby Storytime (Ages 4-24 months)
Mondays, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 10 & 11 a.m.
- Through April 25
Toddler Storytime (Ages 2-3)
Wednesdays, 10 & 11 a.m.; Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.
- Through April 25
Preschool Storytime (Ages 4-6)
Mondays, 10:30 a.m.; Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m.