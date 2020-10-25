Bookmarks | Discover Grove City | November/December 2020

SPL is dedicated to serving our community safely and responsibly. The library has implemented many changes in response to the current health crisis and will continue to adapt according to new developments. Services and building status remain contingent upon current developments. Please visit swpl.org or SPL’s Facebook page to stay up to date with the latest library news, programming and services.

Looking for more great reads? Check out the NoveList Plus and NoveList K-8 Plus databases. NoveList is an online reader's advisory for both fiction and nonfiction.

Young Adult and Juvenile Reads

Hilda and the Troll

by Luke Pearson

A heartwarming graphic novel of a girl who lives with her mother in a forest full of strange, whimsical creatures and the fun adventures she goes on alongside them. From trolls (with very long noses) to little wood folk (who live in tiny log houses), and even dog spirits, Hilda is a cozy little tale of what it means to live in a bigger world alongside the fantastical things you might have missed right outside your door.

Dealing with Dragons

by Patricia Wrede

This is the first book of the Enchanted Forest Chronicles all about Princess Cimorene and her adventures. It’s filled with well-loved and well-done tropes, as well as hilarious and clever characters. A true delight for all ages!

Pumpkinheads

by Rainbow Rowell

This graphic novel will take you back to the happy days of pumpkin patches, warm cider and hayrides. Join two friends for their last adventure as they work their final season at a local pumpkin patch before they graduate high school.

James Herriot’s Treasury for Children

by James Herriot, illustrated by Ruth Brown and Peter Barrett

A charming collection of stories about the memorable animals and townsfolk a country veterinarian encounters in the course of his job. From remarkable sheepdogs, cows, and horses to a ball-retrieving Christmas kitten, this beautifully illustrated treasury is lovely for all ages.

Adult Reads

Anne of Green Gables

by L. M. Montgomery

Orphan Anne Shirley isn’t sure what life holds for her when she arrives on Prince Edward Island. She experiences some social mishaps and some heartbreaks, but she gains bosom friends and a strong family along the way.

Rules for a Knight

by Ethan Hawke

A knight espouses “virtues” to his young children in a series of letters when he fears he will not return from battle. A tale of love, fatherhood and how to make it in a world that is perilous, wretched and disheartening, this small book is a book of reflection with a touching narrative of a father hoping for the best for his children in lieu of his absence.

The Rosie Project

by Graeme Simsion

This novel is all about quirky characters and unexpected relationships. It’s moving, hilarious and a joy to read about the exploits of Don, while he uses his statistical and scientific skills to find a partner via The Wife Project.

The Night Circus

by Erin Morgenstern

This atmospheric novel will transport you to a crisp autumn day full of cozy scarves and warm drinks. Join the eccentric and engaging cast of characters through several timelines as they experience a magical circus. The circus means something different to everyone, but they’ll each do what they can to keep it alive.

