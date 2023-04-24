Discover Grove City Bookmarks | May/June 2023

Recommendations from Southwest Public Libraries — Grove City Library

Did you know May 4 is National Hoagie Day or that June 5 is National Ketchup Day? If you have a favorite food, there’s probably a day for it. Food, we love it. It gives us sustenance, but also so much more. Enjoy these staff picks where food intertwines with life in stories from fun and humorous to heartwarming or reflective.

Garlic & the Vampire (graphic novel)

by Bree Paulsen

What happens when a bloodthirsty vampire moves in next door to a village of vegetable folk? You send Garlic, of course! Perfect for children and adults, this graphic novel follows the courageous, yet anxious, Garlic and her quest to protect her friends.

North of Happy (young adult fiction)

by Adi Alsaid

Carlos Portillo is happy living the life his parents want for him, but when he experiences a great loss, he sets out to find his own way and gets a job with a celebrity chef. Each chapter begins with a recipe, and each chapter relates to the recipe to life.

Legends & Lattes (fantasy)

by Travis Baldree

A battle-weary orc hangs up her sword in order to fulfill her dream of opening a coffee shop in a town where no one actually knows what coffee is. Legends & Lattes is a low-stakes, cozy fantasy story.

The Ingredients of Us (fiction)

by Jennifer Gold

Elle has a recipe for every event of her life, but after learning her marriage is in trouble, she revisits all the recipes and discovers ingredients that were missing from her life. A beautifully written story with mouthwatering recipes.

The Magic of Lemon Drop Pie (fiction)

by Rachel Linden

As Lolly’s 33rd birthday approaches, her quirky great-aunt gives her a mysterious gift – three lemon drops, each of which allows her to live a single day in a life that might have been hers. A charming read about love, sacrifice, family, adaptation and second chances.

The Coincidence of Coconut Cake (fiction)

by Amy E. Reichert

When British food reviewer, Al, visits Luella’s restaurant on the worst day of her life, they unknowingly cross paths and set out on a culinary adventure. Will their connection last when they discover who they each are?

Kitchens of the Great Midwest (fiction)

by J. Ryan Stradal

Eva doesn’t remember her father, but she inherited his love of food. Born with a once-in-a-lifetime palate, she explores the quirky characters cooking delicious food throughout the Midwest as she works towards her goal of creating a secret pop-up supper club.

Sugar and Salt (fiction)

by Susan Wiggs

A sweet and heartwarming romance centered on the bakery “Sugar,” belonging to Jerome and his mom Ida, and the new restaurant attached to it named “Salt,” which is owned by Margot, who moved to escape her past and live her dream as a chef with her own restaurant.