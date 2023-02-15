Discover Grove City Bookmarks | March/April 2023

Recommendations from Southwest Public Libraries — Grove City Library

If you ask any youth services librarian what one of their favorite things is about their job, their answer is sure to include connecting young readers – from the littlest to teens – with books that engage and excite. We’re here to help, so check out these recommendations from the Grove City Youth Services department, and stop by or give us a call if you need more inspiration.

Did You Eat The Parakeet? (picture book)

by Mark Iacolina

Follow along as a little girl tries to figure out where her parakeet went. It is suspected the cat did the deed, but did he really? Did You Eat the Parakeet? is a fun read with a clean, clear look and uncluttered pictures, making it easy for children to find the parakeet.

Every Little Letter (picture book)

by Deborah Underwood, illustrated by Joy Hwang Ruiz

Little letter H lives in a city surrounded by walls. His curiosity leads him to discover a whole new world and a new way of thinking about things. Every Little Letter is a book about courage, kindness and cooperation, and how even the smallest actions can make a big difference.

The Green Ember (The Green Ember Series: Book 1) (juvenile fiction)

by S. D. Smith

The Green Ember Series, by S.D. Smith is a classic good versus evil battle full of suspense and action. The main characters are animals instead of human, which adds a creative twist!

Fins (Sharks Incorporated, Book 1) (juvenile fiction)

by Randy Wayne White

Poachers are targeting Florida’s blacktip sharks, leading three kids to form Shark, Inc., tasked with helping a biologist tag sharks. When danger threatens, survival depends on their own special skills and the ability to work together.

Dear Mr. Dickens (juvenile nonfiction)

by Nancy Churnin, illustrated by Bethany Stancliffe

Eliza Davis wrote author Charles Dickens a series of letters. Like Dickens, Eliza was passionate about helping others, so she was concerned about the author’s original portrayal of Jewish people in his novels. Dear Mr. Dickens tells what happened next after Dickens received Eliza’s letters.

And I Paint It: Henriette Wyeth’s World (juvenile nonfiction)

by Beth Kephart, illustrated by Amy June Bates

And I Paint It is a beautiful nonfiction picture book about a father – artist N.C. Wyeth – and his daughter Henriette. He encourages her to paint what she sees and to dare to dream.

Ambushed! The Assassination Plot Against President Garfield

by Gail Jarrow

This is an exciting narrative of events from the summer of 1881. James Garfield is shot by an assassin, and his slow death highlighted the connection between microbes and disease. Part of the Medical Fiasco Series, this book is well researched and illustrated.

Maker Comics: Grow a Garden! (graphic novel)

by Alexis Frederick-Frost

A fun nonfiction graphic novel that teaches kids some useful tips and tools to start gardening. The book makes learning exciting by incorporating these tips into a story about some gnomes on their first day of Garden Gnome Academy.

Renegades (Renegades, Book 1) (teen fiction)

by Marissa Meyer

Another delightful twist on the traditional by Meyer. In a world of super powers, who gets to make the choices on what’s good and what’s evil? Where lines get blurred between morality, freedom and family, this teen book explores those choices and the turmoil they can cause within an amazing adventure filled with twists, turns and mysteries. Let justice prevail; absolute power will corrupt absolutely.