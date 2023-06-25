Discover Grove City Bookmarks| July/August 2023

Need a good book for vacation or just enjoying a lazy summer day? We’ve got some recommendations sure to keep you riveted. Check out these staff picks, or stop by or give us a call for more. We’re happy to help you discover your next favorite read.

The Book of the Dun Cow (fantasy)

by Walter Wangerin Jr.

“Marooned!” a mournful dog wailed outside the coop of an irritable rooster. So begins an epic good vs. evil tale involving various chickens, roosters, mice and weasels who all fight against their adversary, Wyrm, an underground beast seeking to destroy them all. You will grow to love each wonderfully unique character in this quirky book.

Poster Girl (sci-fi)

by Veronica Roth

Sonya Kantor was the poster girl for the Delegation. But when the Delegation fell during a revolution, she was locked in the Aperture with the other important people from the disgraced government. After 10 years, Sonya is offered her freedom in exchange for helping to find a missing girl. Her investigation will lead her to uncover some unpleasant truths and open up new possibilities.

Southwest Public Libraries swpl.org 1

Southwest Public Libraries swpl.org 1

The Secret Diary of Hendrik Groen (fiction)

by Hendrik Groen

A charming and raw tale of life in a retirement home, The Secret Diary of Hendrik Groen is filled with contagiously humorous scenes and somber contemplations about life and death. Hendrik, the diarist, records his escapades with his best friend Evert in everything from poisoning a fish tank to founding the exclusive Old-but-Not-Dead-Club, of which membership is the envy of every elderly resident.

Happy Place (fiction)

by Emily Henry

Harriet and Wyn had been the perfect couple since they met in college, until they weren’t. They haven’t told their best friends that they’ve broken up, so what happens when they share a room on their yearly friends’ getaway trip? Once you finish this book, you will want to read it all over again.

Get a Life, Chloe Brown (fiction, romance)

by Talia Hibbert

Chloe is a chronically ill introvert determined to get a life. Chloe builds a to-do list and enlists the help of handyman Red Morgan to help her achieve her goals. This charming story is the perfect summertime read.

Southwest Public Libraries swpl.org 2

Southwest Public Libraries swpl.org 1

The House of Eve (fiction)

by Sadeqa Johnson

Set in the 1950s, this is a moving story about two strong young women. Ruby wants to become the first person in her family to attend college while Eleanor has ambitious plans while attending Howard University. The decisions they make will change the trajectory of their lives. A powerfully written story about young African American womanhood.

The Locked Door (psychological thriller)

by Freida McFadden

Nora, a successful surgeon, has spent her adulthood trying to do the right thing while hiding that her father was a notorious serial killer. But when one of her patients is murdered, she realizes someone wants her to take the fall. Everything will be fine as long as the police don’t look in her basement.

The Starless Sea (fiction)

by Erin Morgenstern

Zachary Ezra Rollins finds an unmarked book in his university library, and as he is reading stories about pirates and key collectors, he finds a story about himself. Join Zachary Ezra Rollins as he embarks on a journey to find out as much as he can about acolytes, bees and starless seas. The Starless Sea is full of fantastical elements, intriguing characters and a little heartache.