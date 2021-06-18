Bookmarks | Discover Grove City | July/Aug. 2021

The library continues to serve the community responsibly with creativity and innovation. Services subject to change according to current health and safety developments. Stay up-to-date at swpl.org.

× Join us for Summer Reading Challenge June 5-July 31 for all ages, babies through adults. Track your reading, attend our virtual programs, explore library resources and more for chances to win fun prizes. Learn more at www.swpl.org.

Honoring strong women everywhere! Did you know Aug. 26 is Women’s Equality Day? It’s a fight that is still being fought today. So, in honor of all the women who have struggled for equality and still struggle for equality, try one of these titles featuring strong female protagonists, women who are powerful, capable, intelligent, independent.

Grandma Gatewood’s Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail (Bio/memoir)

by Ben Montgomery

Not only did this gutsy 67-year-old Ohio mother of 11 and grandmother of 23 hike the Appalachian Trail solo, and was the first woman to ever do so, she did it three times. Gatewood’s exploits brought national attention to the state of hikers’ trails and made Americans more aware of the joys of walking and of nature itself.

Upright Women Wanted (Fiction)

by Sarah Gailey

In the future American southwest, specific reading material and certain ways of life are strictly prohibited. Esther stows away on the librarian’s traveling book wagon to escape an arranged marriage and learns that a quiet resistance can be just as effective as fighting.

The Ladies of Covington Send Their Love (Fiction)

by Joan A. Medlicott

Old friends Amelia, Hannah and Grace are all facing difficult situations. The rising cost of living is one thing, but then Hannah’s grown children start pressuring her to move to a “home.” When Amelia inherits a house in Covington, North Carolina, they decide to band together to take charge of their lives and make their “senior years” both fun and rewarding.

Killing Trail: A Timber Creek K-9 Mystery (Mystery)

by Margaret Mizushima

Mattie and her K-9 partner Robo find themselves hunting for the killer of a local teenager in a small Colorado town. Suspenseful and full of character, this is a thoroughly enjoyable mystery that’s not too dark or violent.

The Right Sort of Man (Sparks & Bainbridge Mystery, book one of three)

by Allison Montclair

Worldly adventuress Miss Sparks and sheltered young widow Mrs. Bainbridge team up to form a “marriage bureau” post-WWII. Strong, complex, well-developed characters run a matchmaking business, solve a murder, share life skills and secrets, and stand up for themselves. Funny banter and female friendship are hallmarks of this mystery series debut.

The Silvered (Fantasy)

by Tanya Huff

Miriam is a mage of meager talents, and Tomas is a young werewolf whose pack protects the country. When a foreign army kidnaps five powerful mages for dark experiments, Miriam and Tomas find themselves the only ones who can save them. This book is serious in tone with unique worldbuilding.

Mystic and Rider (Fantasy)

by Sharon Shinn

Unrest grows in the kingdom over the tolerance of those with magical abilities called mystics. As the situation becomes more dangerous, the mystic Senneth and her traveling companions encounter adventure, intrigue, politics, prejudice and perhaps romance.

Graceling (YA fantasy)

by Kristin Cashore

In a world where those with two differently colored eyes are graced with special abilities, Katsa is graced with killing. As Katsa struggles with her grace and the way her king abuses it, she learns the meaning of true family and that her grace may not be exactly what it seems.

Recommendations from Southwest Public Libraries — Grove City Library