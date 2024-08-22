Bookmarks - Grove City

Fall is just around the corner, the perfect time to fall into a good book! Check out these recommended titles from staff at Grove City Library. Need more? Stop by or give us a call. We would be happy to help you find your next favorite read!

When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill (fiction) by Kelly Barnhill

In an alternate fantastical history 1955 America, hundreds of thousands of housewives grew wings and scales and left their families. Young Alex Green is left with a mother who didn’t change, a cousin who is now her sister and a forced silence about the whole event. When Women Were Dragons offers a captivating story as Alex looks back on her childhood and puts the pieces together.

Just Some Stupid Love Story (fiction) by Katelyn Doyle

What happens when a rom-com screenwriter, who doesn't believe in love, and a divorce attorney, who does, are forced together at their high school reunion 15 years after their breakup? Find out in this entertaining read.

The House of Doors (historical fiction) by Tan Twan Eng

Set in 1921 Malaysia and based on real events, this gripping, acclaimed novel explores race, gender, sexuality and power under empire, while delving into the complexities of love and friendship in its shadow.

Same as It Ever Was (fiction) by Claire Lombardo

After a difficult childhood filled with upheaval, Julia Ames has found herself on the calm plateau of mid-life, finally feeling like she has things under control. She’s unprepared, though, for a surprise announcement from her son, an impending separation from her teenage daughter, and a resurrection of the past, all of which threaten to upset the status quo. Same As It Ever Was offers a powerful exploration of family life, motherhood, and self.

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches (fantasy) by Sangu Mandanna

A warm and uplifting novel about an isolated witch whose opportunity to embrace a quirky new family – and a new love – changes the course of her life.

The Fury (thriller)by Alex Michaelides

A reclusive ex-movie star and her closest friends find themselves trapped on an idyllic private Greek Island. What follows in is a cat-and-mouse game filled with lots of twists and turns, ending in an unforgettable climax.

West with Giraffes (historical fiction) by Lynda Rutledge

Inspired by the true story of how two giraffes survived a hurricane while being transported across the Atlantic and then captivated the nation with their 12-day road trip from New York to the San Diego Zoo in 1938. West with Giraffes mixes real-life and fictional figures in an engrossing story that explores the transformative power of animals, the kindness of strangers, and a story told before it’s too late.

Husbands & Lovers (historical fiction) by Beatriz Williams

You won’t be able to put this novel down! A story about the heartbreak and redemption of two women, separated by decades and continents. Mallory had a fairy tale life until she experienced a devastating betrayal. Hungarian refugee Hannah rebuilt her life after intense tragedy when a fateful encounter leads her to a sacrifice that will echo down the generations.

