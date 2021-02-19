Bookmarks | Discover Grove City | March/April 2021

Picture books

When Sadness is at Your Door

by Eva Eland

A gentle, thoughtful book about what to do when sadness stops by. A wonderful story to help children deal with their emotions.

Hands Up!

by Breanna J. McDaniel, illustrated by Shane W. Evans

An exploration of love, joy and triumph. Raise your hands if you’ll love this book!

Juvenile fiction

Dress Coded

by Carrie Firestone

Eighth-grade Molly starts a podcast to protest unfair enforcement of the school dress code and starts a rebellion that changes everything. One voice becomes many for positive change.

Ways to Make Sunshine

by Renée Watson

Fourth-grade Ryan always tries to see the positives in life, from being a girl with a boy’s name to moving. As she faces challenges and changes, Ryan is determined to be the best and see the best in everyone.

Best Friends (juvenile graphic novel)

by Shannon Hale and LeUyen Pham

For fans of Raina Telgemeier, this juvenile graphic novel explores the ups and downs of friendships between middle school girls.

Juvenile nonfiction

Kate Warne, Pinkerton Detective (picture book biography)

by Marissa Moss, illustrated by April Chu

This biography reads like a novel and is illustrated like a picture book. Kate Warne was America’s first female detective and a key agent for Allan Pinkerton. Kate was involved in many famous cases including smuggling Abraham Lincoln into Washington D.C. for his inauguration to prevent an assassination attempt.

How We Got to the Moon: The People, Technology, and Daring Feats of Science Behind Humanity’s Greatest Adventure

by John Rocco

An incredibly detailed, stunning book of the steps leading up to the moon landing. Packed with amazing illustrations and fascinating information, this is the perfect book for anybody interested in space or science.

Teen fiction

Dangerous Alliance

by Jennieke Cohen

If you’re a fan of Jane Austen, you’ll love following the adventures of Lady Victoria Aston, who must find a husband to save her family’s fortune.