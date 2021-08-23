Bookmarks | Grove City | Sept./Oct. 2021

Recommendations from Southwest Public Libraries — Grove City Library

Libraries are all about opening doors to knowledge and championing your right to read. That’s why we celebrate Banned Books Week every year, spotlighting banned or challenged books and highlighting the importance of open access to information. Banned Book Week draws attention to current and historic attempts to censor books in libraries and schools. This year it falls Sept. 26-Oct. 2. Why not celebrate your freedom to read with a banned book? Check out these titles – all available at SPL – which have all been challenged or banned at some point since they were published.

The Jungle

by Upton Sinclair

Now considered a classic, The Jungle has a long history of attempted censorship. The investigative novel shines a light on the problems associated with the meatpacking plants in Chicago before the book was published in 1906. The Jungle was banned in Yugoslavia in 1929 due to its socialist views, burned in Nazi fires, banned again in 1956 in Germany because it harmed communist values and banned in 1985 in South Korea. Public outcry at the conditions of the meatpacking plants reported within the book led to the age of modern food inspection and eventual creation of the Food and Drug Administration.

The Canterbury Tales

by Geoffrey Chaucer

The Canterbury Tales was once banned in the United States by the U.S. Postal Service. It refused to mail copies under the Comstock Act of 1873, stating that the work contained obscene, filthy and inappropriate material. An essential work today, the collection of 24 short stories was written in the 14th century and depicts the lives of pilgrims as they travel from the English cities of London to Canterbury to visit the shrine of Saint Thomas Becket.

Saga

by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Fiona Staples

This graphic novel series is a romantic, science fiction adventure complete with amazing illustrations and a unique universe. Be aware before you pick up this book that it includes violence, sexual content and cursing – reasons why some have challenged it – but it is easy to fall for the star-crossed love story of Marko and Alana.

The Giver (young adult)

by Lois Lowry

A true dystopian novel, this book looks at society, sacrifice and truth through beautiful storytelling. Although intended for tween and teen readers, it easily appeals to adult readers as well, and Jonas’ experiences are full of good discussion topics. The Giver has been banned or challenged in various schools at times due to the potentially difficult topics it brings up including infanticide, suicide and euthanasia.

The Golden Compass (young adult)

by Philip Pullman

Equal parts fantasy, science fiction and steampunk, this first book in the His Dark Materials series introduces a deep world with its fair share of darkness. Young and clever Lyra and her bonded daemon throw themselves into an adventure to save her friend Roger, but she can’t predict what awaits her on the journey. This work has been challenged or banned by some schools most often due to “anti-religious messages.”

Nothing But the Truth: A Documentary Novel (young adult)

by Avi

Every day begins with the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner at Harrison High School. Tired of standing silent because he doesn’t know the words, Phillip Malloy hums along, setting off a chain of events that gives rise to a national debate: Can two factions with wildly opposite views both uphold the truth?

