Bookmarks | Discover Grove City | May/June 2021

The Host

by Stephenie Meyer

An alien species has quietly invaded Earth and the minds of the human race. But a small group of humans isn’t giving up their planet without a fight. And Melanie Stryder isn’t going to easily surrender her mind and the loved ones she’s keeping secret inside. Follow Melanie and Wanderer, the invasive “soul” in her mind, as they form a reluctant alliance to find and save the people Melanie loves and Wanderer can’t help but love.

House of Earth and Blood

by Sarah J. Maas

Anyone looking for 800 pages of unforgettable characters, page-turning thrills and fantasy-filled world building should look no further. Maas delivers the perfect escape into the world of fallen angels, werewolves, demons and more.

The Eye of the World

by Robert Jordan

This book and the entire Wheel of Time series is filled with masterful world-building and a huge host of amazing characters. What begins as a coming-of-age story becomes a richly detailed epic that is definitely worth the time commitment.

The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O.

by Neal Stephenson and Nicole Galland

Combining time travel, history, magic and intrigue, this standalone novel is about Melisande, a linguistics expert, who gets tied up with the Department of Diachronic Operations (D.O.D.O.). The book is complex, unique and a treat to read.

The Great Bridge: The Epic Story of the Building of the Brooklyn Bridge

by David McCullough

From 1869 to its completion in 1883, the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge tested the fortitude and imagination of the men and women who worked on it. The Great Bridge: The Epic Story of the Building of the Brooklyn Bridge by David McCullough is a riveting narrative about the people of New York, the immigrants who risked, and sometimes lost, their lives and the great minds who designed and redesigned this iconic structure. For those who do not want to travel to New York City, you can see its direct predecessor in Cincinnati.