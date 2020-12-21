Bookmarks | Discover Grove City | January/February 2021

New year, new you! From new hobbies to new mindsets, get inspired this year to try something new. Recommendations from staff at Grove City Library.

One Jump Ring: Endless Possibilities for Chain Mail Jewelry

by Lauren Andersen

Pick up a new hobby and learn to make unique chain mail jewelry. This book offers easy to follow instructions and pictures for projects ranging from beginner to advanced. If you’ve ever wanted to try your hand at chain mail, this is the book for you.

Tomoko Fuse’s Origami Boxes

by Tomoko Fuse

This book has amazing origami box instructions for all skill levels, from simple boxes using single sheets of paper to intricate interlocking structures. The written directions are clear, and pictures are helpful in guiding you through these folding crafts.

Delish Insane Sweets: Bake Yourself a Little Crazy

by Joanna Saltz and the Editors of Delish

It’s been an insane year, why not bake some insane sweets? Featuring recipes for 100-plus cookies, bars, bites and treats.

Delish: Eat Like Every Day’s the Weekend

by Joanna Saltz and the editors of Delish

Sloppy joe grilled cheese, need we say more?

The Art of Noticing: 131 Ways to Spark Creativity, Find Inspiration, and Discover Joy in the Everyday

by Rob Walker

This book offers simple and low-stakes ideas to step away from clutter and distraction. A no-pressure approach to trying something new.

Lagom: The Swedish Art of Balanced Living

by Linnea Dunne

This colorful book is full of tips and advice for living a more balanced life. Embrace a work-life balance, enjoy new recipes, develop positive habits and more with this welcoming and easy-to-use book.

Gmorning, Gnight! Little Pep Talks for Me & You

by Lin-Manuel Miranda & illustrated by Jonny Sun

Miranda has provided an entire book of short pick-me-ups that are wholesome and charming. Anyone in need of a smile, some reflection, or some inspiration should find this book and let it improve the mood.

Year of Yes

by Shonda Rhimes

Rhimes is the talented creator of the shows Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal. This book details the year she spent saying “Yes!” and how it changed her life for the better. It’s honest and entertaining and might inspire you to start your own year-long challenge.

