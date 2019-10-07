Bookmarks | Discover Grove City | November/December 2019

Thanksgiving on Thursday by Mary Pope Osborne (Magic Tree House Series No. 27)

This juvenile fiction book tells the time travel adventures of a brother and sister. When caught up by unknown words, the two siblings pull out their special book and read interesting research for help. A great book for the elementary reader to learn about the first Thanksgiving.

A nonfiction companion book is also available: Pilgrims by Mary Pope Osborne and Natalie Pope Boyce.

The Legend of the Christmas Tree by Rick Osborne

This children’s picture book is a heartwarming Christmas story that tells how the formerly lowly evergreen tree became a symbol of Christmas. Through the adventures of one family, the legend of the tree is explained and a tradition is born.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever by Barbara Robinson

This classic involves the traditional Christmas story, a “herd” of messy, undisciplined kids no one really wants in the annual play, and the hilarity and unexpected results that ensue. One of our all-time favorite books that is worth an annual read. There is also a picture book adaptation.

Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan

He hates Christmas. She loves it. But this won’t hold them back from getting to know each other via a hidden, red moleskin notebook. With the help of some well-placed extended family members, and in spite of peppermint schnapps and gerbil killers, Lily and Dash will create a holiday season for the (note)books!

Almost Midnight by Rainbow Rowell

Old friendships are rekindled and new ones built in these two short stories about waiting for midnight. Friends come together after time apart to realize that some things never change while other things change for the better. Two people become friends while stepping out of their comfort zones to embrace their excitement for new things.

Let It Snow by John Green, Lauren Myracle and Maureen Johnson

Three connected short stories about the struggles and unexpected joys of the holidays. The teens in these stories deal with inclement weather, family drama and ruined holiday plans, but they come through the weekend stronger, and more sure of themselves and their true supporters.

The Christmas Cat by Melody Carlson

The Christmas Cat is a novel about a grandson honoring the wishes of his late grandmother by adopting out her six cats following an unexpected, strict set of guidelines. The story is about cats but also a young man facing his fears.

Murder on a Bad Hair Day: A Southern Sisters Mystery by Anne George

Patricia Anne and Mary Alice are at it again! A local art opening becomes another cause for an argument between the two sisters. They are shocked the next day to find one of the disputed artists dead and the other on the run. Soon, the Southern Sisters find themselves entangled in more than Christmas tinsel until they sort out the whys and whos in this humorous, cozy mystery.

A Wee Christmas Homicide by Kaitlyn Dunnett

The third book in a Scottish-American mystery series with a touch of fun, a hint of romance and a tricky whodunit. A Wee Christmas Homicide includes the “hot” toy of the season and some thought provoking plot twists.

Winter Drinks: 70 Essential Cold-Weather Cocktails by the Editors of PUNCH

Long nights and cold temperatures call for a good book and a warm drink. Thankfully, Winter Drinks provides both. Not only do you get easy-to-follow directions to whip up a delicious variety of hot, spiced, buttered and iced creations, but the book is delightful to read while you sip.

Skipping Christmas by John Grisham

Skipping Christmas is a fun novel about a couple who decides not to celebrate Christmas one year, which results in a hilarious plot with a touching ending.