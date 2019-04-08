Bookmarks | Discover Grove City | May/June 2019

How to Grill Everything

By Mark Bittman

Here's how to grill absolutely everything – from the perfect steak to cedar-plank salmon to pizza – explained in Mark Bittman's trademark simple, straightforward style. Recipes cover every part of the meal, including appetizers, seafood, meat and poultry, vegetables (including vegetarian mains), and even desserts.

Food: What the Heck should I Eat?

By Mark Hyman

Demystifies conflicting dietary advice to explain the crucial role of food in health, examining each food group to reveal what popular opinions have gotten right and wrong so that dieters can make informed choices to lose weight and promote wellness.

Raspberry Danish Murder

By Joanne Fluke

Joanne Fluke is the bestselling author of the Hannah Swensen mysteries, which include Double Fudge Brownie Murder, Blackberry Pie Murder, Cinnamon Roll Murder, and the book that started it all, Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder. Includes recipes.

Grocery: The Buying and Selling of Food in America

By Michael Ruhlman

Ruhlman traces the history of the grocery store and its evolution from the earliest trading posts to retail chains to superstores; he probes the sources of food myths and misunderstandings; and he advocates passionately for cooking our own meals. To gain a better understanding of how a grocery store operates, Ruhlman follows the management staff at Heinen's, a midsize Midwestern chain based in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

Eat at Home Tonight

By Tiffany King

Founder of the Eat at Home website and family meal planning wizard Tiffany King shares recipes focused on simplicity, flavor and healthy balance to help home cooks end every day with an affordable family dinner.

Cook’s Cook: The Cook who Cooked for Captain Cook

By Gavin Bishop

This is a different take on the voyage of the HMS Endeavour from the viewpoint of its one-handed cook. The descriptions and recipes detail just how hard and dangerous the expedition was and the bravery and determination of the passengers and crew.

Chocolate Cream Pie Murder

By Joanne Fluke

The 24th Hannah Swensen mystery doesn’t fail to please her fans and the recipes are clear with easily accessible ingredients.

Lethal White

By Robert Galbraith

Whether you start with the first in the series, The Cuckoo’s Calling, or the most recent installment, Lethal White, author Robert Galbraith, pseudonym of J. K. Rowling, will keep you turning pages late into the night. The investigations of war veteran Cormoran Strike dive deep into a world of deceit, indulgence, and violence before winding up with a satisfying, and surprising– conclusion. A must read for mystery lovers who want more reality than magic.

Steelheart

By Brandon Sanderson

The first in the Reckoners Trilogy, Steelheart follows 18-year-old David Charleston as he joins forces with a revolutionary group to bring down the eponymous super-powered being that rules over what was once Chicago and who killed David’s father. Steelheart is believed to be indestructible, but the revenge-driven David has seen this evil being bleed.

Eleanor & Park

By Rainbow Rowell

Two teens discover their first love in this touching, heartfelt coming-of-age romance. Eleanor and Park are both outsiders at their school and struggle with disapproving families, but they find each other.