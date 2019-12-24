Bookmarks | Discover Grove City | January/February 2020

Looking for more great reads? Check out the NoveList Plus and NoveList K-8 Plus databases available on www.swpl.org. NoveList is an online readers' advisory for both fiction and nonfiction.

Wintergirls by Laurie Halse Anderson

Wintergirls is a young adult novel that deals with the very real and scary world of eating disorders, self-harm and mental health. The book explores the main character’s journey through healing. Please note, topics and descriptions in this book can be intense and may not be suitable for everyone.

Dear Scarlet: The Story of My Postpartum Depression by Teresa Wong

This graphic memoir is written as a letter to author Teresa Wong’s first child, Scarlet. Wong uses honesty and humor to describe her struggles with and coping mechanisms for postpartum depression. As Wong moves through her first year of motherhood, she learns she is not alone in this struggle and that asking for help is okay.

Quiet Girl in a Noisy World: An Introvert’s Story by Debbie Tung

This nonfiction graphic novel details 3 years of author Debbie Tung’s life as she learns that her lifelong need for alone time is because she is an introvert. Through short narrative comics, the reader watches Tung learn the best way to interact in a noisy world while still taking care of herself and her mental health.

Stitches: A Memoir by David Small

Stitches is a memoir in the form of a comic. It tells about Small’s difficulties with his health and family relationships. Small developed throat cancer as a teen, and his parents had him treated without ever telling him he had cancer or explaining what was happening.

Just Peachy: Comics About Depression, Anxiety, Love, and Finding the Humor in Being Sad by Holly Chisholm

Chisolm uses dark humor and cute drawings to express what it is like to live with depression and anxiety. It is intended for those unfamiliar with these struggles as well as those all too accustomed to them.

The Sawbones Book: The Horrifying, Hilarious Road to Modern Medicine by Justin McElroy and Dr. Sydnee McElroy

The Sawbones Book explains the various strange ways doctors have treated a variety of illnesses throughout history. Linked to a podcast of the same name, the McElroys teach you about the “miracle cures” and misguided doctors that led to today’s medical understandings.

A Thankful Heart: How Gratitude Brings Hope and Healing to Your Life by Carole Lewis

Cultivating Godly gratitude helped author Carole Lewis cope with some of the toughest times in her life – the loss of a daughter, a harsh physical diagnosis, the after-effects of a hurricane. Lewis shares the power of thankfulness and how it can change your attitude and life. In the ups and downs of life, this warm and encouraging book can be a friend that you turn to again and again.

The First 20 Minutes: Surprising Science Reveals How We Can Exercise Better, Train Smarter, Live Longer by Gretchen Reynolds

This book is a great read for both the serious fitness enthusiast as well as the person who just wants to get in better shape. The author is direct about the facts and myths regarding exercise and frank about research that is inconsistent or unclear. This book helps you understand how exercise affects the body and gives you tools to help achieve your fitness goals.

The Magic School Bus: Inside Ralphie – A Book About Germs by Joanna Cole and Beth Nadler

The day Ralphie is sick, Ms. Frizzle takes the rest of the class on a most unusual field trip. What a surprise when they arrive at Ralphie’s house and the Magic School Bus takes them inside… inside Ralphie, that is! Everyone, including Ralphie, learns how germs make you sick and about the right medicine.

The Rabbit Listened by Cori Doerrfeld

A charmingly illustrated picture book that helps children learn about empathy and kindness. When Taylor’s special building project gets knocked down, Taylor is very sad. Taylor’s animal friends all try to help with different responses, including talking it through, laughing it away, getting angry or “fixing” the problem. Only Rabbit knows just what Taylor needs.