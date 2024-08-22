BIA Parade of Homes returns to Grove City

Returning for the annual Building Industry Association (BIA) Parade of Homes, the properties this year are classy, modern and perfect for comfortable living. From builders including Pulte Homes, Schottenstein Homes and Epcon Communities, the Parade showcases more than 50 homes with amazing design and lifestyle options.

The Parade showcases multiple homes located in and around Grove City, all with stunning details built by award-winning developers. From the countryside to central Grove City, there are enough homes to spend the weekend touring and gathering inspiration.

In Grove City there are several single and multifamily properties to explore. Epcon Communities returns to the Parade with a condominium in Beulah Park that features a gourmet kitchen and multipurpose sunroom that provides natural lighting throughout the home.

Beulah Park was the Parade’s Feature Development in 2022. This year, Jerome Village is the Feature Community.

Just south of Grove City near Commercial Point, M/I Homes entered a property located on Bethpage Boulevard which is just a short distance from The Players Club at Foxfire Golf Course.

CityScene Media Group, publisher of Discover Grove City Magazine, is partnering with the BIA to create the Official Event Guide for the 2024 Parade. Guides are distributed at Parade homes and a digital edition with all tour home addresses can be accessed free at www.cityscenecolumbus.com.

Amber Phipps is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at aphipps@cityscenemediagroup.com