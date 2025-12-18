Benefits of wellness programs in Grove City

No matter your age, wellness is an essential part of life. Having access to wellness programs in your community can provide the tools for you to reach your goals and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Not only can wellness programs improve your physical health, but they can also help strengthen social connections and strengthen emotional health, which in turn supports long-term wellness.

Motivation from others

Everyone struggles with different roadblocks when it comes to working out, whether it is lack of motivation, time constraints or simply not knowing what to do.

For those beginning their fitness journey, it can be intimidating to navigate the gym alone. Group fitness programs can help you start your fitness journey or get you back into it by providing guided step-by-step instruction, connecting people who share similar goals and offering social interactions.

A blog for Baylor College of Medicine notes that group fitness gives participants social accountability. Many people tend to push themselves harder when working out with others, resulting in a more focused, higher-intensity workout than what they would achieve when working out solo.

The Grove City YMCA offers a wide range of group programs, ranging from adult classes, such as Zumba and yoga, to weekly children’s sports to aerobic programs.

“Connection leads back to everything. That is a huge part of wellness,” says Dolly Crespo, the executive director of Grove City YMCA. “(Group classes) are not only an opportunity to have fun, but also to take a break from all the things outside. You can just come here to exercise and be with people that are like-minded that want to be healthy but also socialize.”

Grove City Parks and Recreation also offers group fitness programs for all ages, hosting fitness activities such as yoga, square dancing and Walk with a Doc.

Wellness for all

Wellness is for everyone, no matter your age or your abilities, and it is important to stay active and pay attention to your health in ways that work well for you.

Physical as well as intellectual disabilities can present unique challenges when wanting to improve your wellness, but there are programs designed for people with different abilities that help make wellness accessible for all.

Adaptive programming not only helps those individuals stay active but also supports mental health.

According to an article from the National Library of Medicine, adaptive programs have a positive impact on the mental health and quality of life of those with disabilities. These programs help encourage and motivate individuals to take on an active role in their own health and participate in group activities.

“Wellness programs should address mental, emotional and social well-being. Offering programs specifically designed for people with disabilities can help foster a sense of belonging and encourage participation in recreational activities that enhance overall wellness,” says Maddison Mattey, Grove City Parks and Recreation Adaptive and Strategic Program supervisor.

Grove City Parks and Recreation offers adaptive and inclusive programming for children and adults with disabilities along with its group fitness and other programs. The parks and recreation department offers different adaptive programing every month such as adaptive kids indoor play time, adaptive karaoke and adaptive youth golf clinics.

The paths to wellness

Wellness programs are not one-size-fits-all all. Sometimes traditional wellness programs are not always the right fit, and holistic options can offer alternative methods to improve wellness.

The Center for Adult Medicine & Preventive Care states holistic medical care treats the whole person rather than focusing on one part of their well-being. Holistic methods aim to create a balance between mental and physical health to support overall wellness, and can be beneficial even alongside traditional wellness programming.

The Soul Sanctuary offers services designed for deep relaxation and mind and body connection. Some of its services include Reiki, sound healing, craniosacral therapy and more.

“When people feel overwhelmed, stressed or stuck in negativity, our energetic healing modalities can help them to reduce stress and mental fatigue, find clarity in thoughts and emotions, rejuvenate energy levels, boost creativity (and more),” says Monika Foley, owner of the Soul Sanctuary.

For more on the programs, check out Grove City Parks and Recreation's Activity Guide.

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com .