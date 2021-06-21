Artist shares the story of his Breck Community Park dog sculpture

Over the years, Breck Community Park has been a prime destination for dogs and their owners, but the park is also home to two permanent canines.

However, you won’t find these pups playing catch or chasing squirrels – after all, they’re made of aluminum. Ken Valimaki, an Ohio native, artist and educator, created the sculpture Woof!Woof! of two dogs who loyally watch over Breck Community Park day in and out.

Valimaki originally took inspiration from his own Afghan hound dogs, Corbu and Ando, named after a famous artist and architect.

Picasa

In 2016, Grove City residents reviewed and voted on various artist proposals for Breck Community Park. Valimaki entered the winning sculpture which was dedicated on Oct. 21, 2018.

Dennise Hunt, vice president of Grove City Arts Council, explains the council partnered with Grove City Parks and Recreation to hold the contest and the entries were displayed at public festivals before the vote began.

“The arts council partnered with parks and rec to run a contest to get that sculpture chosen and the public responded very well,” Hunt says.

The sculpture is eight feet tall and sits on a bed of concrete. The dogs are made of aluminum, which Valimaki says is much easier to work with than other materials due to its lighter weight.

“We were happy with the sculpture, it was a nice thing,” Valimaki says. “And I’ve met friends and people that I don’t even know that have reacted to it in a positive way. (It) put a smile on their face. I told him to bring their dogs and put (them) near the sculpture and photograph their dogs and people next to it and so forth.”

Valimaki earned two degrees from The Ohio State University in fine arts and art education. He now has a studio in Hilliard where he works with partners Michael Liscano and Kin Yu, both of whom are his former students. Valimaki says the group is known for its 250 flamingo sculptures.

“We’re known for flamingos that are like seven feet tall of aluminum, painted and very stylized so … it was sort of a comical, whimsical piece and it turned out to be fun for us,” Valimaki says.

× Expand Picasa

Valimaki enjoys creating his art through a collaborative process.

“I like the idea of working with other people because, first of all, we help each other,” Valimaki says. “And the people that I work with are very positive about doing things. … What has been interesting is meeting people that we’ve done work for (who) appreciate what we’re doing.”

Throughout his art career, Valimaki continues to live by his own philosophy.

“My philosophy in life, even with my students, was, ‘Keep the art alive,’” he says. “And that means whether it’s writing, it’s fine art, if it’s music, whatever. Promote it with your own family, with other people and with other kids.”

Helen Widman is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.