Architect Craig Murdick has designing eyes

The Beulah Park community’s memorial sculpture to honor the site’s horse racing history could have turned out differently without Craig Murdick’s input.

Early discussions envisioned the sculpture to depict horses grazing, but Murdick, who’s been an architect since the late 1980s, wanted to capture the energy of the actual horse race.

“I just felt like it was an opportunity for something different,” he says.

× Expand Beth Kelley, property manager for Beulah Place, and Craig Murdick, architect.

There were plenty of moments in a horse race Murdick could depict. The excitement as the horses crossed the finish line, for instance, but the Upper Arlington resident decided the sculpture will resemble the start of a race and capture the anticipation and excitement that comes at the particular moment.

For more than three years, Murdick has spent hours designing the sculpture in addition to designing Beulah Place, one of the development’s six communities, including its apartments, townhomes and clubhouse.

“Hundreds of hours,” he says. “I couldn’t estimate how many.”

Murdick began working for engineering and architecture firms as a high school student in 1978. He always enjoyed the drawing aspect of the architect profession and figuring out ways to meet a client’s needs on a project.

“I’m really drawn to that problem-solving component,” he says.

Murdick has had a working relationship with Pat Kelley, the developer of Beulah Park, since about 1993. Kelley contacted Murdick shortly after the developer purchased the Beulah Park site to help guide the vision for the project.

× Expand The Beulah Place clubhouse offers multiple gathering areas, as well as a fitness center and an adjacent outdoor pool.

“Craig understands the art of placemaking, and how essential it is to enhance the quality of living at Beulah Park,” Kelley says. “He has a knack for creating appealing design in an integrated fashion that incorporates the surrounding environment such as the historic Town Center, and special placement of civic assets within the community. Craig’s ingenuity and passion in the overall design and character of Beulah Park will resonate for years, and have a direct impact on sustainability.”

Murdick can talk about all of the trends in modern apartment living in central Ohio, but he didn’t follow those trends exactly when it came to designing the Beulah Place community.

The overall development is “a great site with its connection to (Grove City’s) downtown,” he says.

From a style perspective, Murdick says the craftsman and rural architecture styles for Beulah Place community’s homes and clubhouse fits well with the Grove City’s small, but growing, town charm.

The community’s amenities are solid, but not too trendy or modern, Murdick says, but there’s still an urban element to the layout of the homes. For instance, the apartments are closer to the street to boost that walkability vibe for the area and homes will have front porches to boost that community feel.

× Expand Murdick and Kelley.

The Beulah Place clubhouse will include some industrial concepts such as large glass garage doors that can be opened to expand events out onto the patio. The clubhouse will also feature familiar concepts such as a fitness and game rooms and as a drop-off location for delivered packages, much to the dismay of porch pirates.

Murdick says he anticipates a lot of people walking through the development will experience that community feel when they pass by the clubhouse, which will have a nice view of the sculpture once it’s completed.

“This project will stand up to the test of time,” Murdick says.

Beulah Place will offer 384 luxury apartments and townhomes with multiple floor plans, attached and detached garages available, a clubhouse with gathering spaces, a fitness center and a pool.

Beulah Place is one of six living options in Beulah Park. Other opportunities include:

The Paddock at Beulah Park

The Courtyards

The Grove

The Townhomes on Beulah Park

Danbury of Grove City

Brandon Klein is the editor. Feedback welcome at bklein@cityscenemediagroup.com.