Alex Rogers leading the way in social media branding

For many Grove City residents, the name Alex Rogers probably rings a bell. But his face is even more recognizable.

Easily classified as the selfie king or the face of Grove City, Rogers is the co-creator of the digital marketing company Alex Is Social. His reach goes beyond the company though, as he is constantly dedicating personal time and effort to develop Columbus, especially his hometown, Grove City.

“Grove City is amazing,” Rogers says. “It’s still hometown-small-feeling, but it’s growing so rapidly. It’s honestly the place to be.”

Every success story comes with hurdles. After a series of hardships, Rogers decided to quit the corporate world, join business forces with his longtime friend, Alex Stewart, and rebrand their business as Alex Is Social.

“I want to make my mark in Grove City – something for my kids to be proud of when they’re older.” - Alex Rogers

Together, they mostly work with local businesses to create organic content – adventure videos for Visit Grove City and vlogs for Grove City Brewing Company – for their social media platforms.

“(Alex Is Social), it’s helping build the Grove City name and bringing more value to the city,” Rogers says. “People don’t always think that way, they’re looking for that direct lead, but if you help somebody it can bring more components to the city.”

Alex Is Social is just one detail in Rogers’ life.

When Rogers attended Grove City High School, few classes focused on entrepreneurship. Things have changed, and now a new course allows senior students to create a mock or real company from scratch. When Rogers became aware of this course, he immediately jumped on the opportunity to mentor.

“Some students have great ideas and they really want to be entrepreneurs,” Rogers says. “For them to ask questions and really look up to me, it’s a good feeling. I’m all about teaching youth because they will be in charge when I’m older.”

Rogers isn’t just inspiring students though, he’s also inspiring Columbus through a new Facebook program.

After Facebook received some heated press, the company altered its mission and launched an international program in 103 cities called Community Leadership Circles. Columbus was chosen, but a leader was needed to help local businesses utilize Facebook tools. Then Facebook came across Rogers and the rest was history.

Rogers is now the team lead for the Columbus area CLC and works mostly with non-profit organizations to provide social media assistance. Being selected as the team lead came with perks; in December 2018, Rogers attended the CLC summit in Berlin where he met international community leaders and was struck with inspiration.

“It was pretty freaking incredible,” Rogers says. “Everybody brought a unique story, and the groups these community leaders lead on the side, so powerful.”

When Rogers isn’t attending community events or working with local clients to ultimately help Grove City grow, he’s enjoying time with his family. During one adventure, Rogers and his children ventured across Grove City to find every playground and counted 46 in total.

Fun outings and quality time with his kids are important to Rogers, as he firmly believes work and family go hand in hand.

“My children are what I live, breathe and die for,” Rogers says. “I want to make my mark in Grove City – something for my kids to be proud of when they’re older.”

Rogers also lives and breathes Grove City – evident even as a teenager when he changed high schools so he could attend GCHS like all his other family members. And his selfies aren’t just for fun, they’re a method of showcasing the exciting people, events and businesses in and beyond Grove City.

So, if you ever meet Rogers, get ready to say cheese – after all, he is the selfie king.

Rogers hosts educational marketing throughout Columbus

Speaking with Gary Vaynerchuk

One of Rogers’ biggest career accomplishments is right around the corner.

On July 16-17, the world-renowned entrepreneur and business speaker Gary Vaynerchuk is coming to Columbus for the SkySpout Summit, a digital marketing conference. Since the event organizers wanted to include local entrepreneurs and business leaders, Rogers was chosen to sit on a panel and speak right before Vaynerchuk. He will talk about Facebook tools and Alex Is Social.

And even though Rogers has vowed to never work in the corporate world again, he does note – with a smirk – that working for Vaynerchuk is the exception.

For more information about the summit, visit skysproutsummit.com.

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreduenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.