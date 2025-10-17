Adapting homes to accommodate multiple generations

Expand 3 Pillars Home

Multigenerational homes or “sandwich households” have recently been a topic of discussion in many local communities.

Whether it’s a kid still living at home after college or a grandparent moving in to receive more care, more families are choosing to design their home for multiple generations to live under.

According to the Pew Research Center, “After declining in earlier decades, multigenerational living has grown steadily in the U.S. since the 1970s. From 1971 to 2021, the number of people living in multigenerational households quadrupled.”

Ashley Carrier, sales and marketing consultant at 3 Pillar Homes, has also noticed an increase of inquiries about building multigenerational homes in Grove City.

“Now, more than ever, we are getting phone calls where people have children that are living at home or aging parents, at the same time sometimes, and they're choosing to live together under one roof,” says Carrier. “From a home building perspective, that means we are really trying to design spaces that offer privacy, some flexibility, safety and things like that so that multiple generations can live together comfortably.”

Evolving homes

Flexible floor plans can allow households to adjust their living spaces as their needs may change over the years and can make accommodating for multiple generations easier.

Unlike traditional fixed floor plans where each room has a set function, flexible floor plans are designed so that rooms can be changed for a wide range of uses over time.

For example, a room originally intended for a playroom can later be transformed into an office or bedroom as members of a family age or move.

“People have (multigenerational homes) in mind from the start,” says Carrier. “They are wanting to put things in place so that the home can grow with them over time.”

Shared living spaces

While it’s important for everyone in a home to have their own private spaces, shared living spaces are also just as essential.

Shared living spaces give households places to connect while also offering more places to retreat to other than a bedroom.

Open concept living rooms and kitchens are gaining more popularity because they are spacious areas that can serve as the heart of a home without feeling crowded.

Carrier has also noticed an increase in covered patios and other outdoor areas, as well as flex spaces within a home.

Flex spaces are versatile spaces that can be used for a variety of needs from day to day. These spaces often have features such as built-in Murphy beds, sliding doors and storage spaces to allow multiple uses with ease.

“I think (it’s about) just making sure that each person has their privacy. When multiple generations are living together, as much as it might be family, everyone has different needs and wants,” says Carrier. “You're just trying to make sure that there are different places in a home where each person can go to have their own little oasis.”

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.