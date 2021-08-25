Community recipe a sweet bite of history

Wilma Buffet revisits a recipe from The Grove City Record. The recipe calls for nuts (above) and peanuts (below).

Grove City has changed a lot since 1939, but one thing that’s stayed the same is the community’s love for food. Wilma Buffet recently revisited a recipe from The Grove City Record archives and felt inspired to share it.

“When I was a little girl, my mother used to collect clippings of recipes from old newspapers and magazines,” Buffet says. “She’d pin them up everywhere or fold them into books. I thought it would be fun to find an old one to try.”

Fun fact: The first sweet spice cake was documented during the 19th century in the Russian empire. A young chef wanted to impress Empress Elizabeth Alexeievna, wife of Alexander I. History recounts that Elizabeth hated all sweet foods with honey, though the young chef didn’t know this when he presented her the cake. Elizabeth praised the cake, and it immediately became the royal dessert.

The Grove City Record published Household Questions each issue with tips, tricks and advice for the home.

Published by The Grove City Record

Thursday, Sept. 29, 1939

By Eleanor Howe

Honey Spice Cake

Ingredients

3/4 cup shortening

⅓ cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup strained honey

2 eggs

3 cups cake flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. cloves

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 cup nut meats*

1 cup buttermilk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

*Where to shop for nuts and spices in Grove City: Tropical Nut & Fruit or Hayden Valley Foods.

Tip: If you’re like us and didn’t know what a nut meat was, never fear; it simply means the edible kernel of a nut. In this recipe, the author allows for creativity in selecting the nut. Choose from pecans, walnuts, almonds or hazelnuts.

Instructions:

Cream shortening.

Add sugar and beat thoroughly.

Add honey. Separate eggs, beat yolks and add to mixture. Mix and sift all dry ingredients. Add 1/4 cup of dry ingredients to nuts and add to cake mixture.

Add remaining dry ingredients alternately with buttermilk and vanilla, beating between each addition. Beat egg whites until stiff fold. Fold into mixture.

Place in well-greased loaf plan.

Bake in moderate oven (350 degrees) for 45-50 minutes.

