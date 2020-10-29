2020 Holiday Gift Guide | Discover Grove City

JOHNFERREIRA

Gourmet Doughnuts

Dragon Donuts are fresh and made to order. These elaborately decorated pastries are perfect for workplace gift exchanges or holiday parties. Mix and match a dozen classic, signature or customized doughnuts for $16.25.

www.dragondonutshop.com

Team Apparel

Mojo’s Apparel can meet your team and company’s uniform needs. It offers screen printing, embroidery, sublimated garments, equipment and banners.

www.facebook.com/MojoOnBroadway

Treat Yourself

J. Anthony’s Salon and Spa features more self-care treatments than ever before. Shop from scented soaps, skin care treatments, hair care products and more.

www.janthonyssalonandspa.com

Beer Swag

From a new merlot and riesling to amazing beer clubs, Grove City Brewing Company and Plum Run Winery are your one-stop-shops for the craft beer enthusiast or local wine lover in your life. Check out their merchandise at

www.grovecitybrewery.com.

Gift of Fitness

Get ahead of the curve on a New Year’s resolution and treat yourself, a family member or friend to classes or a membership to the Grove City Orangetheory Fitness. Between its positive coaches, advanced science and cutting edge technology, this cardio-centric gym is the perfect gift for beginners or fitness gurus.

www.grove-city.orangetheoryfitness.com

Taste of Tradition

What’s Grove City without long-standing local favorite Plank’s on Broadway? Purchase a gift card for friends and family to enjoy a cold pint and traditional dishes like handmade pizza.

www.grovecityohiobarandrestaurant.com

Santa Paws

Pamper your furry friend at Four Paws and a Tail this holiday season. With the Jingle Paws Special, mention this ad and your pet will enjoy sugar cookie shampoo and cologne with a bow or bandanna.

www.4pawsandatail.org

Pinnacle Golf Club

Give the gift of tee time at The Pinnacle Golf Club, which offers a wide variety of membership options.

www.pinnaclegc.com

Boutique Treasures

The Farm Table on 62 offers a wide variety of clothing and accessory options. In addition to its jewelry collection and purse lines, check out the ever-growing local foods section.

www.thefarmtableon62.com

Frames Forever

Whether it’s custom framing, antique gifts or its mercantile hub, the Sommer House Gallery & Co. is a longtime favorite in Grove City and worth the stop on your holiday shopping endeavors.

www.shgalleryco.com