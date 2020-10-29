2020 Holiday Gift Guide | Discover Grove City

Check out this exclusive round-up of the best gifts and places to shop in and around Grove City

Gourmet Doughnuts

Dragon Donuts are fresh and made to order. These elaborately decorated pastries are perfect for workplace gift exchanges or holiday parties. Mix and match a dozen classic, signature or customized doughnuts for $16.25.

www.dragondonutshop.com

Team Apparel

Mojo’s Apparel can meet your team and company’s uniform needs. It offers screen printing, embroidery, sublimated garments, equipment and banners.

www.facebook.com/MojoOnBroadway

Treat Yourself

J. Anthony’s Salon and Spa features more self-care treatments than ever before. Shop from scented soaps, skin care treatments, hair care products and more.

www.janthonyssalonandspa.com

Beer Swag

From a new merlot and riesling to amazing beer clubs, Grove City Brewing Company and Plum Run Winery are your one-stop-shops for the craft beer enthusiast or local wine lover in your life. Check out their merchandise at

www.grovecitybrewery.com.

Gift of Fitness

Get ahead of the curve on a New Year’s resolution and treat yourself, a family member or friend to classes or a membership to the Grove City Orangetheory Fitness. Between its positive coaches, advanced science and cutting edge technology, this cardio-centric gym is the perfect gift for beginners or fitness gurus.

www.grove-city.orangetheoryfitness.com

Taste of Tradition

What’s Grove City without long-standing local favorite Plank’s on Broadway? Purchase a gift card for friends and family to enjoy a cold pint and traditional dishes like handmade pizza.

www.grovecityohiobarandrestaurant.com

Santa Paws

Pamper your furry friend at Four Paws and a Tail this holiday season. With the Jingle Paws Special, mention this ad and your pet will enjoy sugar cookie shampoo and cologne with a bow or bandanna.

www.4pawsandatail.org

Pinnacle Golf Club

Give the gift of tee time at The Pinnacle Golf Club, which offers a wide variety of membership options.

www.pinnaclegc.com

Boutique Treasures

The Farm Table on 62 offers a wide variety of clothing and accessory options. In addition to its jewelry collection and purse lines, check out the ever-growing local foods section.

www.thefarmtableon62.com

Frames Forever

Whether it’s custom framing, antique gifts or its mercantile hub, the Sommer House Gallery & Co. is a longtime favorite in Grove City and worth the stop on your holiday shopping endeavors.

www.shgalleryco.com