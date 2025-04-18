14-year-old homeschool student is Grove City's jack of all trades

Expand The Litman Family

The first person in Clara Litman’s family to solve a Rubik’s Cube was her dad. One by one, she and her siblings all learned to solve it, but the challenge was most exciting for Litman.

“She even insisted on teaching me!” Litman’s mother, April Litman, says.

While anyone can buy a Rubik’s Cube to play with, some solvers, including Litman, participate in a competitive sport called speedcubing. The sport involves solving various kinds of three-dimensional puzzles, such as the Rubik’s Cube, as quickly as possible. Moreover, some speedcubing events add challenging factors including being blindfolded or using one hand.

Five years after her first time solving a Rubik’s Cube, Litman is an experienced competitive speedcuber, which is sometimes referred to as a “cuber.” She enjoys competing and practicing speedcubing every day to improve personal records and win competitions.

For anyone considering trying their hand at speedcubing, Litman says, “You just need a timer and a cube.”

Competitions and companions

Litman is a member of the Columbus Cubing Club which meets each Thursday at the Dublin branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library. Being involved gives her the chance to practice competing against cubers of all ages.

“(The thrill of speedcubing comes from) the competition, all the speedcubers together, (and) the friends,” says Litman. “Friends encourage me and want to make me better.”

She and her father also organize World Cube Association competitions together including Get Ready Grove City 2024 and Coffee and Cubes 2024. Currently, Litman is planning to organize a third competition.

Formal speedcubing competitions host competitors from all over the world. In 2024, Litman competed alongside cubers from Poland and Australia while participating in the Great Lakes Championship in Louisville, Kentucky. This competition takes place in a huge room with competitor stations, mats and timers.

Multi-faceted

Expand Another favorite hands-on activity of Litman’s is knitting. She learned by watching an instructional video. Most often, she knits towel toppers to sell to her friends, family and Church community.

Litman is a homeschooled student and enjoys the independence that it offers. She prefers teaching herself the required curriculum and appreciates that many of her hobbies can be enjoyed from home.

“You’re learning the same amount, and you get a lot more free time,” Litman says.

When Litman isn’t speedcubing, she enjoys knitting, making art, singing in a homeschool choir, playing basketball, videogaming and sometimes picking up a new hobby. She also has a co-op at Tapestry of West Columbus, where she participates in lab-based science courses.

Litman has befriended many other homeschooled students through attending activities and events attuned to her many interests, helping her to develop strong ties to the community.

Apart from her family, a large portion of Litman’s support system is fellow members of The Naz Church. Each year, Litman studies the Bible and competes in teen Bible quizzing contests. She previously won third place in a Tri-state Bible quizzing competition.

Whatever competition comes next, Litman has room in her trophy case for more big wins.

Grace Heberling is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.