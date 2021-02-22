10 child-friendly attractions to visit this spring

Spring has finally arrived, and that means it’s time to open doors and windows and get out of the house. Luckily, Grove City has tons of family-friendly activities to let you feel less cooped up yet still safe – just don’t forget your mask. Check out these nearby kid-friendly attractions:

Pottery, ceramics, painting and art classes are all available at Coffee Break Pottery. Watch the Facebook page to see when you can score a take and make at home kit to keep the kids occupied during lockdown. Take the crafts outside and try some plein air art! While Coffee Break Pottery’s store is temporarily closed to visitors, it plans to reopen soon.

The Dream Field Playground at Windsor Park isn’t your average park. It was designed for children of all ages, and specifically for children of all abilities. All Grove City area parks are currently open and available to the public, so stretch those legs and breathe the fresh air!

Serene nature trails and a space-themed all-accessible playground for your kids makes a destination in itself. With 110 acres, eight softball diamonds and a sledding hill that you hopefully won’t get to use until next winter, this is a stand-out Grove City park. The park also features a splash pad.

BONUS: Don’t miss Fryer Flicks on the Hill at Fryer Park this summer where you can catch a family-friendly outdoor movie.

Putt N Play Family Fun Center is perfect for every kid. Putt N Play is home to an 18-hole miniature golf course, automated batting cages and even an arcade equipped with games of all kinds.

Hoping to enjoy some culture and performing artistry? With six tremendous shows per season, Little Theatre Off Broadway is a must-see in Grove City’s historic town center. Theater shows have temporarily gone virtual, so you can buy tickets and watch the troupe’s next few shows from the comfort of your own home. Make a night of it by dressing up and serving mocktails for the kiddos!

Skylarks Toys & Comics is Grove City’s home for a wide variety of collectible toys and pop culture items for those days when you just want to nerd-out as a family. Whether your kid is into Star Wars or you need to pick up a board game for family game night, Skylarks is the spot.

A refreshing canoe or kayak trip on the scenic Big Darby Creek starting at Trapper John’s Canoe Livery turns an average day into an adventure on the water. Make sure to check out the Trapper John’s COVID-19 information page before you go, created to ensure maximum safety for you and your family.

Big Bounce is an indoor trampoline park, the perfect destination for fun and fitness for kids with high energy. Big Bounce has special times for preschoolers, so you don’t have to worry about your little ones while they jump.

Bonus summer events for the whole family to look forward to:

Much to the excitement of everyone here in Grove City, the Big Splash is planned to reopen Saturday, May 29. This incredible pool features gigantic slides, a fun water park, fountains, aquatic climbing walls and interactive water toys for the little one to splash in.

If you want to get active on a gray or rainy day, check out Skate America, a family-friendly fun center with a roller-skating rink and arcade. It is scheduled to reopen June 19, so you can book a COVID-compliant party or register for skating lessons.

Sanaya Attari is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.