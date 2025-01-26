Coffman grad Jacy Sheldon makes waves in the WNBA

“I get to.”

Expand Jacy Sheldon

It’s three simple words – but for Jacy Sheldon – it’s a personal mantra. As a two-time WBCA All-American, The Ohio State University’s 2024 Athlete of the Year and the fifth overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Sheldon has become somewhat of a local celebrity, and for good reason.

However, Sheldon’s fame and a growing number of accolades didn’t come from talent alone. Although her natural abilities are certainly impressive, Sheldon’s “I get to” attitude is what motivates her to keep striving for excellence each and every day.

Born on the court

Although Sheldon and her family now live in Dublin, she was born in Olmsted Falls and grew up in the gym. With her mom as her volleyball coach and her dad as her basketball coach, sports have always been in her DNA.

In 2015, her family moved to Dublin and she enrolled in Dublin Coffman High School. Her first few months in Dublin were spent at the gym training for the upcoming season.

“It was kind of my first intro to Dublin,” Sheldon says. “It definitely helped with meeting people, building relationships and just getting to know Dublin as a whole.”

From the moment she took the court, it was clear Sheldon had a special talent. Bryan Patton, AP Government and Politics teacher at Coffman and Sheldon’s former head coach, knew she would be a star when he witnessed her achieve a triple-double in a game during her first year on the team.

Expand Jacy Sheldon

Sheldon became the all-time leading scorer across both the girls’ and boys’ teams and holds 18 school records. During her senior year, she was named the Division I State Player of the Year by the State Coaches Association, and she also became a three-time First Team All-State, District Player of the Year and Conference Player of the Year.

“I think she embodies what the community of Dublin is all about,” Patton says. “People who strive to be as good as they can be.”

Colleges took notice of Sheldon’s talent, and recruiters flocked to watch the young athlete. Sheldon talked to several schools, and once she got to know the coaches, players and campus at OSU, she knew her answer.

“I think the dream was always Ohio State,” she says.

Trading jerseys

Sheldon’s freshman class was full of new recruits, but after the COVID-19 pandemic struck, she was left with a much different team going into her sophomore year. Although the pandemic made for a unique first year in the NCAA, she enjoyed seeing how much her team grew in the years following.

Expand Jacy Sheldon

“We created a really good culture, a winning culture and our team got really close,” Sheldon says. “The success we had came from having that good chemistry on and off the court, and from (Kevin) McGuff as well. He’s probably the best coach I’ve played for.”

Sheldon played for OSU for five years, making history as one of only three players to have more than 1,900 points, 400 rebounds, 350 assists, 200 steals and 150 three-pointers.

Sheldon wasn’t the only one achieving great things throughout those five years. During the 2022-2023 season, the Buckeyes advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1993.

The following season, women’s basketball experienced an incredible surge in viewership. Sheldon and her team made history with their matchup against Caitlin Clark and the University of Iowa. The team set an attendance record of 18,660, the largest crowd in program history.

“Seeing that boom of fans and attendance was pretty cool, and it makes games more fun and more intense,” Sheldon says. “It’s amazing, and it’s only growing even more today, which is really exciting for women’s sports.”

Earning her wings

Last year, Sheldon entered the WNBA Draft which occurred less than a week after the NCAA season ended. She was selected fifth overall by the Dallas Wings, and five days later, she started training with her new team.

“It’s a quick transition,” Sheldon says. “You’re kind of thrown into the fire.”

Sheldon didn’t let that slow her down though. In her first year in the WNBA, she started 26 of the 40 regular-season games. Sheldon experienced many changes as she transitioned from Ohio State to the WNBA which she says she wouldn’t have been able to do all on her own.

“I talked to my parents a lot,” Sheldon says. “I talked to my brother a lot, I’d call my sister, my trainer back home was also a good mentor for me. Just staying in contact with my support system and using them throughout that time was important, because it’s a lot of change.”

Expand Jacy Sheldon

In her young career, Sheldon has achieved incredible success. However, with high-level playing comes even higher pressure. Sheldon attributes her unwavering motivation to her family, especially her younger sister, Emmy, who inspired the motto, “I get to.”

Emmy has been one of Sheldon’s strongest supporters throughout her life. Growing up with a sister with Down syndrome opened Sheldon’s life to a new perspective and taught her how to never take things for granted.

“It pushes me that extra mile, and kind of gets me out of bed,” Sheldon says. “Even on those bad days, whether it’s a bad shooting day, whether it’s a bad test day, you have to put things into perspective and look at things from her point of view.”

While Sheldon played at OSU, her sister became a cheerleader for the team. She was often seen on the sidelines, high-fiving with players and keeping the team motivated.

“Her being able to have the impact she did on our team, and our team embracing her, I never would have expected that,” Sheldon says. “And seeing the positive impact she had on my teammates and how much of a difference she makes… it was amazing.”

Back to the Buckeyes

Expand Jacy Sheldon

At the end of last year, Sheldon was given an opportunity to contribute to her old team in a new way during her WBNA off-season.

Sheldon was selected as the director of player development for the women’s basketball team. In this role, Sheldon will drive player development, fostering growth both athletically and personally.

As a mentor for players, Sheldon can use her experiences to guide them through the challenges that come with being a student-athlete.

In mid-April, Sheldon will return to Dallas for her second season, and until then she plans to spend her time in Dublin with her family and on the court with the Buckeyes.

Since beginning her new mentoring role, Sheldon has looked back on what she would have told herself when she became a Buckeye.

“I probably would have told myself to, one, give myself some grace, and two, let loose a little more,” Sheldon says. “You’re trying to make your teammates happy, you’re trying to get the right people the ball, and sometimes, you just forget to play the game.”

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.