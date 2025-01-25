City of Dublin hosts the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

Schlagheck Photography www.schla Schlagheck Photography www.schla Schlagheck Photography www.schla Schlagheck Photography www.schla

It’s your lucky day – the Greenest, Grandest Parade returns to Dublin March 15. Since 1981, the City of Dublin has painted the town green with its St. Patrick’s Day parade, and this year is sure to be just as grand.

The route starts at the Metro Center and continues through Historic Dublin, spanning 1.5 miles with the iconic City of Dublin Top Hat. Following this, spectators can enjoy more than 100 varieties of bands, dancing and floats.

Although the Top Hat is certainly a staple of the parade, the Grand Leprechaun is another important member of the lineup. Each year, an individual or couple in Dublin is given this honor based on the incredible impact and connections they have helped foster in their community.

Grand Leprechauns are recognized at several events throughout the year including leading the St. Patrick’s Day Parade each year. The first Grand Leprechaun was crowned in 1984, and this year Barb Anderson has been selected as the 2025 Grand Leprechaun.

While the St. Patrick’s Day Parade runs from 11 a.m.- 12:15 p.m., there are plenty of activities to enjoy throughout the day as you celebrate.

Start your day off on a sweet note at Sells Middle School with an all-you-can-eat St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast, beginning at 7 a.m.

After the parade, adults can enjoy a Downtown Dublin St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl. The crawl spans through Bridge Park and Historic Dublin and includes festive food and drink specials at iconic Dublin spots such as Market Bar and Dublin Village Tavern. Those who complete five or more stops on the crawl passport will be entered for a chance to win the Pot O' Gold Grand Prize Package.

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.