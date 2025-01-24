Bookmarks - Dublin Life | February/March 2025

Recommendations by Hannah Schanz – Librarian Supervisor at the Dublin Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library

Flight of the Wild Swan

by Melissa Pritchard

For fans of Alice Munro and Emma Donoghue comes a sweeping new novel about one of history’s most rebellious and heroic women, Florence Nightingale. Painting an intimate picture, Melissa Pritchard takes readers through Nightingale’s extraordinary life, a life filled with the determination to achieve her calling of serving the suffering despite the seemingly insurmountable obstacles of Victorian hierarchies, familial expectations and her own illnesses.

Between Friends & Lovers

by Shirlene Obuobi

Shirlene Obuobi’s latest release has it all: loveable characters, humor and heart. Doctor and influencer Josephine Boateng is dealing with the pressures of her career while trying to resuscitate her love life. When her relationship with her best friend Ezra starts to get messy, Jo must decide what she really wants out of love and life. Pick up Between Friends & Lovers to find out what authors Emily Henry and Ali Hazelwood are raving about.

We’ll Prescribe You a Cat

by Syou Ishida, translated by E. Madison Shimoda

When the distressed arrive at the Kokoro Clinic for the Soul, the last treatment they expect to be given for their woes is the companionship of a feline. But that’s exactly what this clinic prescribes: a cat to be “taken” for a recommended duration. This charming and quirky story reveals the power the human-animal bond has to transform lives and spread hope. Readers of Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine will love this award-winning book.

Well Plated Every Day: Recipes for Easier, Healthier, More Exciting Daily Meals: A Cookbook

by Erin Clarke

Erin Clarke, bestselling author and popular food blogger, is back with a new cookbook that’s all about approachable meals everyone will love. From time-saving methods for cooking to tips for how to make a meal even healthier, Well Plated Every Day is the perfect guide for every kitchen. Readers will want to add each of Erin’s 100+ never-boring recipes to their regular rotations.

The Way of the Champion: Pain, Persistence, and the Path Forward

by Paul Rabil

Paul Rabil has experienced his fair share of failures. But he didn’t become lacrosse’s most acclaimed player by letting those defeats define him. In The Way of the Champion, Rabil gives readers an inside look into how they too can build resilience, be courageous and achieve their goals in sports, business, relationships and life no matter what. This accessible and inspirational book also features tips from successes like Sue Bird, Steph Curry and Mark Cuban.

Dublin Life Books Club Selection:

Editor’s note: To be added to the Dublin Life Book Club mailing list or for more information, email kgill@cityscenemediagroup.com. The club will meet Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. Location TBD.

The Berry Pickers

by Amanda Peters

A winner of the 2024 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction and the 2023 Barnes & Noble Discover Prize, this novel is a moving story about loss, identity and family. It follows the story of a four-year-old Mi’kmaq girl who goes missing from the blueberry fields of Maine. Remaining unsolved for nearly 50 years, her disappearance haunts both her family and her community.