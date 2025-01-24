Bonding moments through outings with your kids

Expand Colleen D'Angelo

The bond between parent and child is one of the strongest relationships we experience in life. Time together is dear and valued above all else. I have the privilege of being both a boy-mom and a girl-mom and have thoroughly loved the wide range of events and outings from the rugged to the frilly.

If you are a boy-mom, then you are probably used to sporty days out, however I also had fun taking my son Christopher to plays, concerts and even the ballet.

I stressed manners when we were dining out, like holding the door open for others, helping me on with my coat, and using the bread plate on the left and the water glass from the right.

In similar fashion, father/daughter dates and hangouts have the potential to increase confidence in girls and exemplify the high standards girls should expect from their partner.

To get more ideas, I connected with some readers who shared stories of what their families to do create connections with their kids.

Amy Schulze says that her husband, Todd, travels a lot during the week so they have changed Saturdays to “Dadurdays.”

Todd takes their 8-year-old daughter, Wesley, out for daddy time, trying his best to come up with fun ideas despite how challenging it can be sometimes to be creative.

He coaches Wesley in basketball and softball, and makes sure to support her as a cheer-dad while she performs in competitive cheer. Todd also found an indoor archery range in Marysville called Attaboyz, where he and Wesley took lessons and now bond over bows and arrows.

Once a month they get dressed up and do fancy dinner together at the Avenue, and walk around Bridge Park on their date.

Irram Fatima says that her husband takes their daughters to Home Depot and Lowe’s. They are young and enjoy participating in the kid-building events and getting milkshakes at Swensons afterward.

“It’s not daddy-daughter princess dances here, just good old fashioned life skills,” Fatima says.

Cooking classes are another wonderful activity to share and Tanisha Simpson suggests attending The Mix at Columbus State. She and her 16-year-old, Christian Price, have baked brownies, made French pasta and are learning to make sushi.

“Afterward we go have a nice treat and I find he opens up when we go electronic-free,” Simpson says.

Simpson has also found this has led Christian to help more in the kitchen at home, using basil from the garden to make pesto and even asking to learn his great-grandmother’s recipes.

Out and about ideas

Mini-golf, bowling and batting cages are all great ideas to bring out your child’s competitive side. This works for most ages and the games can be varied or weighed to accommodate the younger family members. Plus, kids tend to communicate better when their minds and hands are focused on something else, so it’s a good time for deep chats.

Rooftop stargazing can be soothing and eye opening. Grab a ladder and blanket and use a stargazing app to identify constellations. You may be surprised at how much your teen opens up, even about difficult subjects, when you’re both lying on your back staring at the sky. Don’t forget the snacks!

There are plenty of quirky attractions all over the U.S. and the state of Ohio. Check out www.roadsideamerica.com for ideas including the Field of Corn right here in Dublin, Longaberger Basket Building and the 14-foot-high selfie sculpture booth at the Columbus Art Museum.

Tour the American Whistle Corp. on Huntley Road. This is a working whistle making factory where they offer one-hour tours. Pay the $2 to make your own plastic customized whistle!

Another great tour is the Anthony-Thomas chocolate factory, which has multiple locations in and around Columbus. Sample the famous buckeyes, buy some treats in the gift shop and don’t miss seeing the World’s Largest Chocolate Buckeye on display.

Maker’s Social is a fun project making space at 481 W. Rich St. in Columbus, where you create items out of leather, fabric, wood and more.

At-home fun

At home camping is always fun and what kid doesn’t like to build a fort? Grab your blankets and construct your tent in the basement or backyard, and have a sleepover in the wild. Add an obstacle course for agility practice because all the floor is hot lava. For added fun, grab a string of lights and a big empty box, poke holes all over and stick the light parts through. Crawl inside for a surprise light show!

For a special date that takes little to no planning, throw out a blanket on the living room floor, and get out Twister, Trouble or any board game for a night of easy fun. Don’t forget the popcorn!

Ice cream is always a good idea, whether you buy it or make it from scratch. Add fixings for a fun sundae bar and see how creative you can be by adding other foods.

Let your child be the teacher sometimes. How good are you really at video or virtual reality games? This is a chance for your child to shine and for mom and dad to look a little silly. Switching roles is key and it is important for children to learn the skills of teaching and communicating.

Above everything, HAVE FUN!

Colleen D'Angelo is a Dublin Life columnist and freelance writer. You can reach her at colleendangelo1@gmail.com.