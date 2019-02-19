You're Invited! | March 2019 Launch Party

Join the CityScene team and celebrate the March 2019 issue and 20 years of CityScene Magazine on Thursday, March 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at McConnell Arts Center! Enjoy free drinks and appetizers, a chance to donate to Cornerstone of Hope and maybe even win a door prize.

Who: All are invited - bring your friends!

All are invited - bring your friends! What: CityScene Magazine's March 2019 Launch Party

CityScene Magazine's March 2019 Launch Party When: Thursday, March 21 | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 21 | 5:30-7:30 p.m. Where: McConnell Arts Center | 777 Evening St.

McConnell Arts Center | 777 Evening St. Why: To celebrate CityScene's March 2019 edition!

Photo courtesy of Cornerstone Of Hope

Cornerstone Of Hope

CityScene Magazine is honored to collaborate with Cornerstone of Hope, an organization dedicated to providing healing and hope when it feels like there is none.

"Cornerstone of Hope exists because, in this life, the unthinkable sometimes happens. A child dies before his parents. A husband or wife dies, leaving their spouse and children at a loss for how to go on living. A student dies, leaving a school reeling over the shock and sorrow. In your loneliness, you desperately need to give hope and connect with those who understand. When we are left without the smile and the touch of the one whom we loved so dearly, we need a hand to hold, to pull us out of the pit and the pain. Whatever your experience, HOPE is within your reach."

Cornerstone of Hope is accepting monetary donations. If you choose to donate, you will receive an additional entry in the prize drawing!

What you could win!

Door prizes